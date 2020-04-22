It was George Clooney he caught cheating on his wife Amal Clooney with Meghan Markle? That’s what a tabloid would have to believe in its cover story, but it’s completely wrong. Gossip Cop can beat you.

“Trapped!” “It was all a big act,” reads the cover of this week’s issue New idea about images of Markle and Clooney. The cover suggests the actor and the Duchess of Sussex had an affair, leaving Prince Harry of Markle’s husband “blinded” and a “$ 160 million cash deal.” If that sounds too mind-boggling and exciting, be prepared to be disappointed when you open the magazine to read more.

The actual article falls on the cover’s attractive claims, rather than suggesting that George Clooney’s “close friendship” with Meghan Markle created a “new crisis” in his marriage to Amal, who was allegedly already “under pressure.” One suspicious tipster reports that George, Meghan, Amal and Harry had a WhatsApp group that they kept in touch with, but more recently Meghan and George “continued their discussions in individual private chats.” “Amal is pretty naked,” the source says, “she’s finding it quite rude, especially because she was the one who encouraged them all to be friends in the first place.” George was allegedly “secretly” helping Markle return to work in Hollywood after she and Harry left as members of the royal family earlier this year.

“George is falling on himself to help Meghan and Harry have now moved to LA,” the so-called tipster continues. “They talk a lot and that has a lot to do with Amal.” The Privileged Questionnaire just assured readers that “Amal is confident that Meghan and George would do nothing, but that’s not the point … It’s more about honor and behaving appropriately – not having these secret conversations behind you.”

First of all, the private WhatsApp conversations behind Amal’s back? What is this, institute? Although Markle and George hold individual text conversations, what does it have to do with “honor” or “behaving appropriately?” If Amal is confident her husband wouldn’t cheat, what’s the big deal? Second, note the bait and switch here: the tabloid cover suggests that Markle and George were “caught” cheating, but the actual article only talks about their friendship. The tabloid obviously has no evidence of any of this and was just trying to trick you into buying copies.

There are many other inaccurate details that expose this story as a work of fiction. For example, the tabloid states that it was Amal who “encouraged them all to be friends,” but in fact George and Harry were friends for years before Markle and Amal got closer. There’s also the constant, unproven rumor that the Clooneys are in a tough patch Gossip Cop threshed many times. Oh, and that “$ 160 million cash deal” isn’t picked up at all in the article.

New Idea is not a post you should trust when it comes to news about George and Amal Clooney or Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Gossip Cop has removed numerous absurd rumors from the press box about both couples, such as their fake story last November and the Clooneys living separate lives due to their busy work schedules or their fake report just a few weeks ago that Harry and Markle were planning a ” Hollywood take. ” “, Which is supposed to mean. The press board clearly has no knowledge of the private lives of the two couples and cannot be trusted to report the truth.