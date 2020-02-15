[did-george-clooney-divorce-amal?]

” width=”615″> (Getty Pictures)

George Clooney didn’t divorce Amal Clooney final 12 months, despite a tabloid saying it would transpire. Gossip Cop debunk the rumor when it initial emerged. Nowadays, we have updates that further disprove the premise.

On February 15, 2019, Daily life & Design claimed the Clooneys have been headed for a messy divorce amid continual fights above “kids, funds and fame.” The tabloid reported – primarily based on no authentic evidence – that although the two “look great together,” they were “never a excellent match.” Citing “sources” who have been no doubt imaginary, the magazine contended that Amal regularly accused her spouse of getting “selfish and fame-hungry.” George, for his aspect, was explained to think Amal was “spoiled and trapped-up.”

The story was fairly uncomplicated to refute, as Lifestyle & Style preserved that the few experienced not been noticed together because December 2018. The Clooneys had been spotted alongside one another on a date night out in Hollywood previously that thirty day period, and a lot more recently they attended Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday bash jointly. As standard, Existence & Style was just hoping to engineer drama for a couple that doesn’t have any.

The passing 12 months has only even more verified that the rumor is bogus. During the year, they have been photographed collectively on the crimson carpet and savoring each other’s business. In June, they had been noticed residing it up on a day evening in Venice. In September, the couple celebrated their fifth wedding day anniversary with a night out in New York Town. Folks magazine, whose resources are continuously a lot more reputable than all those of Existence & Style, noted that the pair have been “happier than at any time.” It’s also additional apparent than at any time that the divorce rumors are wholly fabricated.

George and Amal are a single of Hollywood’s supreme energy partners: she’s a earth-renowned human legal rights attorney and he’s an Academy Award-winning movie star. Due to the fact of their status, their relationship has been the subject matter of continual, baseless speculation from the tabloid marketplace. This is far and absent not the initial tale about the pair that Gossip Cop has experienced to bust.

In January of 2019, the Globe claimed the pair were being expecting their 3rd baby after just about having a divorce. In May, the Countrywide Enquirer alleged that Amal had dumped her husband on his 58th birthday. Just past thirty day period, the Globe invented marriage complications for the Clooneys at the time once more, this time attributing it to Clooney’s intended chronic back again discomfort. Gossip Cop debunked all of these rumors and more. It appears to be the tabloids are so desperate to see the well-known couple’s relationship are unsuccessful that they’ll faux it’s happening – even when it’s not.