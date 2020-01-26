Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are not engaged. Exactly a year ago, however, a tabloid falsely reported that the couple would announce their engagement. Gossip Cop The story was exposed at the time and a year later it is shown that our reporting is correct.

On January 26, 2019 In contact published a fake report claiming Stefani and Shelton were ready to make an engagement announcement. In the wrong article, the outlet claimed to have spoken to an “insider” who said the couple would “announce their engagement very soon”. The story said Stefani was initially hesitant to get engaged because she was concerned about how it would be with her three sons, but the unreliable tabloid added, “It was a long way to get the engagement.” The story was picked up by the tabloid from its sister publication “Us Weekly”, which made the same false claim a week earlier, another story Gossip Cop unmasked at the time.

Just a month later, In Touch published another story. The play claimed that Stefani gave Shelton an ultimatum to marry her. Oddly enough, the previous story about the voice judges who wanted to announce an engagement was not mentioned. The tabloid completely avoided the false claims it made weeks ago. It also reversed who allegedly stopped the engagement and claimed it was Shelton this time.

In fact, the tabloid has a miserable record when it comes to covering the singers. In December, the unreliable retailer recycled the same story when it was again alleged that Stefani threatened to leave Shelton if he didn’t marry her. A suspicious source said at the time, “The magazine has been patiently waiting for Blake to ask the question for years, and he continues to pull his cowboy boots.” Gossip Cop Put an end to this false reporting too.

The tabloid doesn’t just contain stories about the couple’s engagement. In July, the tabloid was reportedly pregnant with Shelton’s baby, a girl. The article claimed the couple had tried IVF for years, but gave up after unsuccessful. The store then claimed that Stefani found out that she was pregnant anyway and “friends say that of course it happened and it is a girl!” The unknown source added, “They call it their wonder baby.” Gossip Cop corrected the report since the No Doubt singer was never pregnant.

Incredibly, the December report reported that Stefani feared Shelton would leave to get it and end IVF treatment. The same tabloid that claimed months ago that Stefani had already stopped treatment and still got pregnant has now taken on a completely new false premise. Naturally, Gossip Cop was there all the time to go to release. It is impossible to trust such a point of sale if it has invented these stories so clearly over time.

swell

