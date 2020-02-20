[did-gwen-stefani-and-blake-shelton-get-married-in-a-top-secret-backyard-marriage?]

(Getty Pictures)

Did Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married in a backyard wedding ceremony in L.A. past year? Which is what just one tabloid claimed in an posting, but it was all built-up. Gossip Cop debunked the story one calendar year ago today and checks in on the predicament for updates.

In February 2019, the Nationwide Enquirer posted an posting boasting that the music electricity few had been finally likely to tie the knot at a modest yard marriage ceremony in Los Angeles. Unnamed sources evidently informed the tabloid that the intimate ceremony would be followed up by a huge 5-day celebration at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, as effectively as a thoroughly unspecified third ceremony someplace else.

The tale was clearly fake. Gossip Cop arrived at out to Stefani’s spokesperson, who confirmed for us on the history that no such wedding ceremony was prepared. Stefani experienced also publicly mentioned she felt “zero pressure” to get engaged to Shelton. The two were evidently not wondering about relationship at the time.

So has anything adjusted in the yr that’s passed given that we first debunked this idea? Well… sort of, but also not actually. Rumors about a possible top secret marriage have continued to circulate, with lovers theorizing that it is presently transpired. The place music star was purposefully vague when questioned about marriage rumors in a current interview with ET. “I adore these rumors,” he joked. “Anybody that thinks I am married to Gwen now, I really like it.”

Although that inconclusive reaction may well be enough to persuade some enthusiasts, there is even now no stable proof it is in fact transpired. In December, People described that the pair are “ready to just take the upcoming step” and had been “definitely headed toward marriage” but have hit a slight roadblock in some of the wedding proceedings. The magazine’s sources, who are persistently extra honest than the Enquirer’s describe that Stefani hopes to have a Roman Catholic ceremony, which is challenging by the fact that she has by now been married at the time currently and for that reason demands to get an formal annulment. So though the “I dos” may perhaps be only a matter of time, the Enquirer plainly is aware of absolutely no perception into how, when, or in which it will occur.

Due to the fact of the really publicized mother nature of their partnership, Shelton and Stefani are the repeated topics of preposterous rumors like this one particular, generally obtaining to do with a prospective engagement or wedding day. Gossip Cop has debunked many rumors just like this a person in the continuing calendar year. In December, In Touch alleged that Stefani experienced threatened to leave Shelton if he didn’t suggest. Past month, Okay! Australia claimed the two have been preparing a $3 million wedding day. Both of those of these stories—and all of the other ones—are absurd. When Stefani and Shelton do finally seal the deal, you possibly won’t be listening to about it very first from unreliable shops this kind of as these.