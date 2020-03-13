“Did I miss you?” – News News

Tamar Braxton surprised his fans not too long ago when he removed all of his IG posts. At that time, people were frightened to see her GI empty and they believed something terrible had happened between her and David Adefeso.

But things are still going well between the two, and fans were happy to hear that.

Now, Tamar surprised his fans and followers by posting a new picture on his social media account after all this time.

‘What’s up Boo, have you missed me already? You know you did, but guess who’s working hard on new music along the way! You are a girl who will warm your soul very soon. Tune in to my IG page or official YouTube tonight while living at 9 / EST for a #AskTamarAnd everything session. Who knows, I might even throw a little something after my life into IG Story to keep you up. Be blessed and let me guide you through it. #periodt, “Tamar described her post.

Fans were very happy to see him back online, and they made sure to tell him that.

Someone said, “The moment I waited for @tamarbraxton”, and another follower posted this: “What is your YouTube channel? Can’t wait to tune in! @Tamarbraxton.”

One fan said, “She also created a new YouTube channel called Tamar’s Takes,” and someone else posted the following: “Thank you as if you were born to sing, so I was waiting for you to come back.”

Another follower told Tamara, “Welcome, but we love you and miss you so much.”

Someone else said, ‘Yes girl, take advantage of all the antiques! I love you Tay Tay! “

People really missed Tamara and they couldn’t be happier when they saw that she’s back on social media and doing well.

