Last year a tabloid published a story claiming this Jennifer Garner celebrated her divorce from Ben Affleck to have a baby with her boyfriend John Miller, Gossip Cop I looked into the rumor at the time and found that it was not true. Now, a year later, we can confirm that the story was total nonsense. The fictional baby was never born.

A year ago, Women’s Day reported that Garner was planning to have a fourth child with Miller to celebrate her divorce from Affleck. According to an anonymous source, the publication said, “Jen was shocked to find that she was expecting the fourth baby and said she had done seven tests because she couldn’t believe it.”

The 47-year-old actress has quickly overcome her shock if you want to believe this so-called insider. “Jen said that she is overjoyed and always wants to have four children.” The tipster continued to tell how Garner shared the Christmas news with friends and family. This supposed insider knew a lot about this “baby”, which made this source very suspicious.

Gossip Cop I knew something was wrong with this story a year ago. At this point, we looked through the last photos of the actress and could not find any evidence of a bump. We also asked Garner’s spokesman if Garner might be pregnant with Miller’s baby. The actress’s spokesman told us in the file that the rumor was not true. The lack of a newborn shows that Garner had no child.

This is far from the first time that Women’s Day has misled details of Garner’s life. An article was recently published in the publication that claims Garner has a crush on her co-star Edgar Ramirez. The article reiterated the word from an unknown source and claimed that Yes Day’s co-stars became “flirty” when filming the Netflix film. How Gossip Cop pointed out when we debunked this rumor that Garner was still dating Miller. A source close to the situation also told us that the story was completely made up.

Garner’s relationship with her ex-husband is often the subject of the tabloids. Women’s Day published an article last month claiming that Matt Damon had convinced Garner not to remove Affleck’s custody of her three children. The play had several lies, such as Affleck, who was banished from Garner’s property. Gossip Cop also refuted this article with paparazzi shots in which the two dropped their children off at school and later took their children to a Halloween party. This does not seem to be the behavior of ex-spouses who banish each other from their homes. Garner has fewer problems with her ex-husband than this truth-finding release.

