did-jennifer-garner-get-engaged-to-boyfriend-john-miller?

(Getty Images)

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller did not get engaged past calendar year, in spite of what a tabloid claimed. Gossip Cop debunked that assert precisely one particular year ago. Right now, it’s even much more obvious how phony the tale was.

On March 3, 2019, the World alleged that Garner had said “yes” to her boyfriend’s proposal of relationship. An “insider” supposedly told the tabloid that Miller popped the problem spontaneously around breakfast a person day. The mysterious “source” also claimed that Ben Affleck was “shattered” to hear about his ex-wife’s engagement and marriage ceremony options.

Gossip Cop seemed into the tale and discovered it to be fully inaccurate. Garner and Miller had been both of those not long ago divorced at the time, neither especially interested in leaping into a new relationship just still. The actress was also photographed around town with out any form of engagement ring. Moreover, Gossip Cop was certain by numerous resources shut to Garner and Affleck that the story was overall fiction. Garner did not get engaged previous calendar year, and Affleck was not “miserable” about it.

The passing calendar year has only produced it far more very clear how false this story was. To get started with, there has been no information from any reliable news outlet of either an engagement or relationship amongst Garner and Miller. In fact, E! News – a far more dependable supply of superstar news than the World – noted just last week that the two are still not considering about relationship. “They are happy to see every single other when they can,” the outlet noted. “There isn’t a large amount of stress to make it additional than it is.”

E! Information included that Garner’s aim is on putting her little ones to start with. “That will in no way adjust and which is actually what her existence is about,” reported the internet site. “There’s not a whole lot of time for an rigorous serious romance.” The pair have appeared in community with each other, but in no way on the purple carpet. Clearly, their romance is in a good place – they both have a “positive impression on every other” – but it does not seem like relationship is on the desk.

Because their split in 2015, Garner and Affleck have been the concentrate on of regular tabloid gossip about their relationships with some others, with each other, and with their young children. In January 2019, for case in point, Woman’s Working day printed a phony tale saying that Garner was “celebrating” her divorce by possessing a little one with Miller. The National Enquirer then alleged in November that Affleck was “ditching” Garner and their a few children on Thanksgiving to go on a vacation in the Caribbean.

On Monday, NW ran a phony story insisting that Affleck was hoping to win Garner back by getting a ranch in Oklahoma, in close proximity to the 1 owned by her spouse and children. That tale too, was completely built-up. Gossip Cop debunked all of individuals promises. Clearly, none of these tabloids have any insight into the actress’s personal lifetime.