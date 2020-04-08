I did Jennifer Lopez e Alex Rodriguez to adopt two children together? A tabloid published a story last year claiming the couple plans to expand their young. Gossip Cop you can now configure the registry.

According to Star, López and Rodríguez were looking to add to their family. Each couple has two children from previous marriages. The alleged Lopez “wants a child of his own but doesn’t like to leave things to chance.” A source named “Lopez” told the publication that Lopez “hopes to adopt from Puerto Rico. The idea came about when he visited the hurricane and saw how in need there was.” The alleged insider added Rodriguez was “on board” and wanted to adopt a son from his Dominican Republic as well.

“They are not against adopting one from each place, they have all the money in the world so it makes sense that they do not want to give back to their communities,” the alleged source continued. The only real piece to the story is that Lopez is open to having more children with Rodriguez in the future. “I don’t know, that’s in God’s plan, but I’d like to try. I’m so open to it!” The actress told People in December 2019. Whatever the tabloid wrote is not false, the couple has not adopted children since she appeared. the story, obviously.

The unreliable tabloid has a history of creating false narratives about the engaged couple. Earlier this year, Gossip Cop deleted a Star story, saying Lopez was keeping a “stir” in Rodriguez. A source told the publication “Jennifer always had Alex eating from her hand, but she has gone up one level – or three – recently,” added Rodriguez who “didn’t say” in their relationship. The article was completely fake. Lopez spoke to Elle in November 2018 and stated that one of the things that attracted her to the former athlete was her resemblance to her drive and ambition. We dismissed the wrong story when it came out.

In May 2018, we prevented Lopez from spying on Rodriguez. A call source claimed the singer hired an assistant to keep an eye on Rodriguez because he had a “wandering eye” and to make sure he wasn’t cheating. Gossip Cop cleaned up the messy story. We spoke to a source close to Lopez who confirmed that the singer never hired anyone to spy on Rodriguez. Star continues to show she is untrustworthy when writing about celebrity couples.