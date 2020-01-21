Did Jennifer Lopez dump Alex Rodriguez for ex-husband Ben Affleck?

A tabloid reported about it Jennifer Lopez planned to empty Alex Rodriguez to get together with her ex-husband Ben Affleck last year. Gossip Cop looked at the report at the time and found that it was wrong. Looking back at this rumor today, it makes it go from just wrong to ridiculous.

Exactly 365 days ago, NW published a story claiming Lopez dumped Rodriguez for Affleck. A tipster not mentioned by name told the outlet: “There was always a feeling of unfinished business for both of them, and it cannot be denied that there is a big attraction that has never disappeared.” Jennifer turned to Ben some time ago to talk to him.

The apparently omniscient source claimed that business chat soon turned the former couple “into private homes and discreet five-star restaurants for lunch and dinner” with Rodriguez “hanging on a thread.” After Lopez reduced her losses with the former Yankee, “she wanted to follow her romance with A-Rod with something similar known because she loves the limelight and boost in status,” suspicious tipster told the publication.

Lopez wasn’t the only part of the love triangle that was looking for more than love from the supposed new romance. “It would also be a huge increase in morale and ego for Ben, since (ex-wife) Jennifer Garner moved on with her own boyfriend,” the insider reported. Next on Lopez and Affleck’s plate? The supposedly reunited couple planned “to find a project they could play in so they could spend a lot of time together and take things from there.”

To destroy this false rumor, everyone Gossip Cop really had to wait. The whole story broke up when Rodriguez asked the question in March 2019 and Lopez said yes. It didn’t help the release that Lopez and Rodriguez looked as in love as they have been since the beginning of their relationship between the release and the announcement of engagement.

NW has a terrible track record of telling the truth about Jennifer Lopez’s private life. A few months ago, the store said Lopez was too muscular for her wedding dress. Gossip Cop We found it hard to believe in this story and we turned to a source near Lopez. They confirmed our suspicions that this story was a fiction. No wedding date has been set and there are not too many brides who buy their wedding dress in advance.

Earlier, NW published an article that reported that Lopez and Rodriguez adopt a baby from Puerto Rico. Based on Lopez’s busy schedule, which slows the wedding planning process, Gossip Cop found that this rumor was completely wrong. If Lopez was too busy planning a wedding, she couldn’t possibly have enough time to take care of a newborn. This branch really has no idea what’s going on when it comes to reporting on the star.