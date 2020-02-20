[did-john-travolta’s-girlfriend’s-death-maintain-him-from-relationship-olivia-newton-john?]

(Getty Visuals)

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John have been close friends for a quite lengthy time. Of study course, the duo played the leads in the iconic motion picture Grease in 1978, and they’ve been creating information jointly at any time considering the fact that. It would seem logical that the two on-display lovebirds would day in authentic daily life. Alas, they have not, and the demise of Travolta’s girlfriend Diana Hyland may clarify why.

When Travolta and Newton-John starred in Grease, equally were being riding profession highs. Newton-John’s state music career was exploding and Travolta’s initial main movie, Saturday Night Fever experienced grow to be just one of the most productive movies of all time in 1977. Both actors were young and stunning and the envy of persons around the world. So what did maintain them from relationship?

Travolta was on a roll professionally

Sadly, it could have been a tragedy. Even with all of Travolta’s professional good results, his individual lifestyle was a distinctive tale. Travolta initially shot to stardom as Vinnie Barbarino on Welcome Back Kotter. His achievement as just one of the “Sweat Hogs” led to a starring part in the Television motion picture, The Boy in the Plastic Bubble. It is a film that seared into the memory of Gen Xers, who probably don’t remember the plot but undoubtedly try to remember the eyesight of Travolta’s character trapped in a plastic bubble because of his compromised immune system. It’s an enduring minute in Tv history.

Something else Gen Xers might not bear in mind about the movie: John Travolta started courting the actress who performed his mom in the film, Diana Hyland. Hyland also starred in 1 of the top sitcoms of the day, Eight Is Adequate, playing the mom of the rambunctious relatives. While Travolta and Hyland’s romantic relationship was a small controversial at the time — as she was 18 a long time older than the up-and-coming superstar — age could not stop appreciate. There is no doubt they liked each and every other.

His particular life, having said that, was much tougher

In an job interview with People today in 1977, right after Hyland’s death, Travolta uncovered that she died in his arms. Hyland’s most cancers took a devastating turn as Travolta was in New York taking pictures Saturday Night time Fever. The day before she died, he flew again to LA, figuring out the end was around. They expended a working day alongside one another and the following day, Hyland passed away in Travolta’s arms. “I felt the breath go out of her,” Travolta informed the journal. Weeks afterwards, generation on Grease started.

Had been there sparks in between Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta?

Which provides us back to Olivia Newton-John. The Australian singer and actress has admitted there could have been one thing in between her and John Travolta. Newton-John commented on the No Filter podcast that it was for the best — both skillfully and personally. Newton-John explained, “I consider it was fantastic, mainly because I consider it retained the tension there and the chemistry. It could possibly have been a serious catastrophe had we decided to date or we experienced a falling out or a thing. So I think it was just as properly that it did not come about. But we’re still excellent mates.”

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John keep on being good mates to this working day, and in spite of the tabloids using bizarre photographs at them, they are still just that. Travolta has been happily married to actress Kelly Preston for pretty much 30 years now. Alongside one another, they have 3 young children, although tragedy struck yet again for the actor when his son passed absent in 2009 at age 16. Newton-John been married considering the fact that 2008 to businessman John Easterling.

Travolta has not talked considerably about that time in his life, understandably, and as in most relationships, there are probably a lot of components that went into Travolta and Newton-John preserving theirs platonic.