Did Johnny Depp plan to marry the “Go-Go” dancer in Russia?

Johnny DeppThe relationship with the Russian dancer Polina Glen put the tabloids in a frenzy last year. Some have even reported that the Pirates of the Caribbean star plans to marry her new beau in her home country of Russia. Gossip Cop examined these rumors and came to our own conclusion.

The National Enquirer reported last summer that Johnny Depp planned to take another walk down the aisle with his girlfriend, dancer and choreographer Polina Glen. The two were first spotted in early 2019, when photographers took a photo of the two “softening” in Serbia, where Depp was filming Minamata.

By the time summer rolled around, Depp was already ringing wedding bells, if you must believe a source who spoke with the outlet. “Johnny is serious about making things official with Polina and earning her family,” the alleged source said. Some people whom the discreet publication claimed to be “friends” of the Minamata actor, even believe that he has already asked the 24-year-old to marry him.

Referring to Glen as a “go-go” dancer, the outlet speculated that the two had planned to marry in Russia. “What better way to pledge loyalty than tying the knot in the homeland?” the lace asked, a bit rhetorical. “It would be like Johnny proposing the momentum,” the “privileged” suspect added. Rumors of the alleged engagement came after Glen posted photos on Instagram of him wearing a “finger ring”, which was evidently all evidence that this departure needed to confirm Johnny Depp had proposed.

Depp is so upset with both Glen and his hometown of Russia that he thinks he will move full time if he ends up “Hollywood exiled,” the source insists. “Johnny is sick of all the negative attention in the United States and has seen stars like Gerard Depardieu and Steven Seagal reinvent themselves in Russia,” he added: “He likes the culture there and feels that Polina could be her ticket to a quieter life and happy. “Maybe, but more likely not.

Gossip Cop examined this story and determined that it is most likely not true. Wild market claims were only backed by the word “unnamed, mistrusted sources.” Not enough evidence to convince us that Polina Glen and Johnny Depp were really engaged, even though Glen took pictures with a ring on her “appropriate finger.” There were also words that the two broke out sometime in November 2019, though neither Depp nor Glen made any official statement. Nor did they publicly acknowledge their relationship, so it makes sense that their split justified as much as a public reaction.

The National Enquirer often misses the story when it comes to Johnny Depp, so it’s no surprise why we didn’t trust his reports. Earlier this year, the publication claimed that Depp was furious over ex-wife Amber Heard’s love for rumored girlfriend Bianca Butti. The actor felt that Heard was using the new novel as an excuse to do so and highlighting all the “dirty details of their marriage.” Gossip Cop He came in with our source close to the situation, who informed us that the story was a complete fabrication. Johnny Depp wasn’t worried about his ex-wife’s love life as he had no bearing on his legal battle.