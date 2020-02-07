Did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin divorce over Selena Gomez last year?

A tabloid reported about it last year Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin divorced after only 139 days of marriage Selena Gomez, Gossip Cop looked into the rumor at the time and unmasked it. A year later, after Bieber and Baldwin just released a limited-edition YouTube series after living together, they are still strong, proving that we rightly doubted the tabloid’s wrong story from the start.

OKAY! Last year Baldwin reported that she was ready to end Bieber’s marriage after it was recently announced that he was still in contact with Gomez. According to a source speaking to the outlet, Gomez and Bieber had an emotional meeting where Bieber admitted that getting married was a “big mistake”. When Baldwin reportedly found out about this secret meeting, she was “angry and finally decided that she wanted it from marriage” if this so-called “source” was to be believed.

There were several red flags that stood out when Gossip Cop first examined this story. For starters, this “tipster” has infinite knowledge of what was said during Bieber’s secret meeting with Gomez, as well as all the details about Baldwin’s reaction. In addition, Baldwin celebrated her husband’s new dress launch on Instagram the week before the publication of this article, calling himself “proud wife”. A woman who is said to be about to divorce her husband would probably not call herself that.

Gossip Cop Also contact Bieber’s representative, who is far more reliable than an anonymous source. We were told that the story was “total nonsense”. The year the store released this story, Bieber and Baldwin remarried in a religious ceremony last September. So it can be said with certainty that the tabloid’s claims are still false.

OKAY! has a habit of misunderstanding history when it comes to the marriage of Bieber and Baldwin. Just last month, the gossip claimed that Bieber’s health problems brought Baldwin to a “breaking point”. A questionable tipster said the publication: “Your friends are concerned that Hailey’s feeling is so stressed and suffocated that she may even choose to leave him.” The point of sale was incorrect when they predicted the couple would be up last year Was going to divorce, and this new claim was equally wrong. Gossip Cop noted that both Bieber and Baldwin wrote posts that flooded in the weeks leading up to the release of this piece. This tabloid appears to be at a loss when it comes to reporting on Baldwin and Bieber.