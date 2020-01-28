Did Justin Bieber throw Hailey Baldwin in the trash?

A tabloid claimed nine months ago Justin Bieber went to “pregnant” Hailey Baldwin, Back then, Gossip Cop looked at the rumor and found that it was wrong. It’s been officially nine months since we corrected the story, and there is no new member of the Bieber-Baldwin family. Of course, the happy couple is still together.

OKAY! made the outrageous claim that Bieber dropped a pregnant balduin after the couple had a massive argument. According to a “source” who spoke to the outlet, fighting was nothing new for the singer and his wife, who is a supermodel. “The drama is endless. They are constantly arguing about the smallest things, ”claimed the so-called“ insider ”. “The fights tore them apart – and Justin’s frequent mood swings and public breakdowns didn’t make things easier.”

The fight that led Bieber to leave the house was said to result from Baldwin spending the night in her friend’s house. The suspect tipster said the release: “Justin made it clear that he needed Hailey to be by his side and take care of him,” adding that Baldwin “lost it and snapped back that she should be his wife.” , not his mother. Justin took it very badly and stormed out. “

For the most part, Baldwin’s alleged pregnancy is not mentioned as often, which was a red flag Gossip Cop, Even the source, false as it seemed, would not say Baldwin was pregnant. They put it in such a way that they received all the plausible denials of the world. “It’s pretty dramatic that Justin goes away when Hailey says he is expecting his child.” It’s almost as if the magazine knew it wasn’t telling the truth, so it tried to secure its bet on pregnancy.

Even though Gossip Cop To immediately say that this story was nonsense, we still turned to Bieber’s representative, who was authorized to speak on the matter. The singer’s spokesman said to us, “This is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read, and anyone reading this article should ask after this time in their lives if it’s okay!” wasted back. “This is a very firm rejection. Now, nine months after the tabloid published its wrong story, it is clear that everything was invented. Bieber and Baldwin are still together and have had no children yet.

OKAY! almost always wrong when it comes to the marriage of Bieber and Baldwin. Earlier this year, the publication claimed that Bieber’s health problems brought Baldwin to the “turning point”. Baldwin was a supporter of her husband’s physical and mental health and often shares touching contributions dedicated to her husband. Gossip Cop I found this story totally wrong.

Last year, the outlet reported that Bieber and Baldwin were divorcing Selena Gomez. In the period since this piece appeared, Baldwin and Bieber remarried in a religious ceremony. Gossip Cop also pointed out that this article was published a week after the same publication claiming that Bieber and Baldwin lived with his mother, but did not mention that the couple was heading for divorce. Seems to be OK! has a lot more fact problems than Bieber and Baldwin with their marriage.