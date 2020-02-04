Did Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx make a film together?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx didn’t team up to make a film together. This rumor was reported by a tabloid exactly a year ago, but it wasn’t true. One year later, Gossip Cop can update the situation.

northwest On February 4, 2019, Holmes and Foxx claimed they wanted to star in a movie together and talked to screenwriters to find “the perfect storyline” for the actors themselves, the tabloid took the less trustworthy direction. According to an alleged source, the star couple hoped to play a husband and wife in a “Hollywood blockbuster”. In addition, the “source” hoped that Holmes would boost her career with this film.

Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and obviously found it wrong. A source close to the couple confirmed that the rumor was wrong: Foxx and Holmes were not working on a project. By the time NW published this fake story, Foxx and Holmes were known to be private about their relationship, and no one had spoken to the media about it. If you think about it for more than a second, it is highly unlikely that such a private couple would form a film in which they played a married couple.

A year later, it is even easier to confirm that no film of the type mentioned NW is in the works. Most notably, Holmes and Foxx ended their relationship in August 2019. So this is not the best time to start filming a couple. In fact, both actors are working on different projects. While Holmes is starring in the upcoming horror film Brahms: The Boy II, Foxx recently had a leading role in Just Mercy (2019) and lends his voice to the upcoming Pixar film Soul.

As with any celebrity couple, Holmes and Foxx have been the target of endless fictional gossip throughout their relationship. There are too many rumors to name here, but the list includes all of the tabloids’ biggest hits. There was the globe that Foxx threw Holmes on the altar in 2018, Star claimed in July 2019 that Holmes was pregnant and the two were getting married, and just last month there was the National Enquirer and RadarOnline who suggested Holmes he would “disappear”. after their separation.

Gossip Cop broke all these stories and more. In the end there was no film, no broken marriage, no pregnancy. Unfortunately for the tabloids, the relationship between Holmes and Foxx was not nearly as melodramatic as they wished.