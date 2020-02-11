Katie Holmes has never restarted Dawson’s Creek with her daughter Suri CruiseExactly a year ago, a tabloid claimed that the project was in progress. Gossip Cop unmasked the story when it was first published. 365 days later it stays wrong.

On February 11, 2019 Gossip Cop called out northwest for the false report that the cast of Dawson’s Creek was returning for a new version of the youth drama of the 90s. In addition to Holmes-Michelle Williams, James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson are said to have improved their characters from the original show.

A surprising new addition was Holmes’ 13-year-old daughter Suri, who was said to play the daughter of her character Joey. An unknown source said to the magazine: “Suri has shown an interest in acting and this could be the perfect opportunity for her to get a taste of this world while her mother is by her side.”

The tabloid report was based on the word of an anonymous insider Gossip Cop reached out Holmes’ spokesman, who told us in the file that it was invented. The actress’ representative, who is able to speak for her, described the magazine’s premise as “crazy”. Holmes is not working on restarting Dawson’s Creek, let alone on one with her daughter.

A few months later Gossip Cop Dawson’s Creek creator Kevin Williamson nullified rumors of a restart. “We’ll keep talking about it, but no,” he said during a panel for his new series “Tell Me a Story”. “Nothing’s in the pipeline so far,” added Williamson. “We ended it somehow.”

As early as November, Holmes had expressed doubts that Dawson’s Creek would ever be restarted. When asked about the possibility of an Australian radio broadcast, the actress said: “I don’t know … We are all asked so often what is so flattering because we had so much fun making it.” Holmes did not rule out the possibility as well like Williamson, it is clear that nothing is currently in the works.

Unfortunately, NW keeps creating fictions about the actress and her daughter. In October, Gossip Cop The magazine was blown up because it incorrectly claimed that Holmes had a breakdown because Tom Cruise allegedly returned to Suri’s life. In reality, the film star remains alienated from both the actress and her daughter. Just last month, the sales outlet claimed that Suri Holmes was begging for food. This story was also unfounded.

