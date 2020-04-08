Did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom really ask Kanye West who officiated their wedding?

Last year, he claimed a tabloid Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom he asked Kanye West to officiate your wedding. Gossip Cop it burst into history when it first came out. Looking back, it is clear that the story was completely elaborate.

In April 2019, NW alleged that Perry wanted West to preside over his wedding to Bloom. The article worked out the story after Perry was spotted at one of West’s church services a month earlier. Phony magazine quoted a “supposed” source as saying that Perry and Bloom “want their wedding to take a huge toll on having a celebrity officer. And who better than Kanye? The privileged caller added,” He and Katy are friends. of the way back, so it makes sense. Orlando loves the idea of ​​doing something out there. “The questionable person further alleged,” Kanye was delighted to be asked. This could be the beginning of many weddings. She is considering offering her services to other couples. “

However, the whole narrative was false. It’s been a year since the board filed the complaint, and though the couple has not yet married after answering their nuptials because of the pandemic, they never intended to officiate west. Gossip Cop At the time, he asked a representative for Perry, who confirmed that the couple never asked West to marry them. In addition, Bloom told a more reliable magazine, People magazine, that she did not want a huge wedding. Simply put, nothing about the story was true.

This was not the first time NW was wrong about Perry, Bloom or West. The post was affected by Gossip Cop in April 2018 for a false claim that Perry and Taylor Swift were moving to London. The late alleged Swift was looking for a home with Joe Alwyn and Perry planned to make a home with Bloom “possibly in the same area” as Swift. “Katy and Orlando are finally ready to settle down and think the best way to do that is to leave the Hollywood scene,” a privileged caller added. We spoke with a Perry spokesman who confirmed that the singer was not moving to London. Gossip Cop he debunked the false story when he left and two years later. the couple still does not live in London.

In January 2019, Gossip Cop sets the record on another false claim for the same starting point. This time, West claimed that Kim Kardashian named her fourth child after Donald Trump. An alleged insider told the publication: “Kanye has made no secret of his loyalty to Donald Trump and everything he claims, so he probably wants to nominate him after the president pledges his allegiance.” That didn’t happen, of course. West and Kardashian named their youngest son the psalm, not Donald. Also, we checked with a source close to the couple at the time he found the story laughable. Everything the newspaper “reports” is laughable.