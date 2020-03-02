did-keanu-reeves-propose-to-alexandra-grant?-is-the-matrix-star-engaged?

Keanu Reeves proposed to his girlfriend Alexandra Grant? Is the Matrix star engaged? That is what the next situation of March 9, 2020 of the New Zealand magazine Woman’s Working day studies. In accordance to the magazine, Keanu (55) proposed to Alexandra (47) and the pair can not wait around until finally they stroll down the hall. Neither Keanu nor Alexandra have publicly mentioned that they are engaged, but it appears that many individuals on social networks think the reviews are genuine.

A source spoke with Women's Day and shared the engagement ring which, reportedly, is an antique of Harry Winston with a marquise-slice diamond that Keanu gained at an auction for $ two.5 million. While Alexandra has not introduced that she is formally engaged, she uses what appears to be a large diamond ring on the acceptable finger. In accordance to the report, Keanu officially proposed to Alexandra on her birthday, on December 31, 2019.

%MINIFYHTMLad3d180192dd3234e7d51619a050b65511% %MINIFYHTMLad3d180192dd3234e7d51619a050b65512%

You can see a photo of Alexandra with what appears like an engagement ring down below.

The resource stated the pursuing for Women's Working day.

"Alex instructed his close friends that Keanu proposed to him at his residence in Hollywood Hills on his birthday on New Year's Eve, just after employing 1 of the cooks of his favorite restaurant, Mastro & # 39 s, to get ready them a high-class evening meal. In the beginning, Alex stored the engagement information in the downlow, but he could no for a longer period contain his emotion and happily confirmed his good friends the stunning sparkler on his finger. "

There is no question that a lot of gals on-line are jealous of Alexandra and some ladies have slandered and attacked her on line. Stories also say that the two have been collectively for at least two years, they just kept it out of community emphasis to give Alexandra her privacy for as extensive as achievable.

The source ongoing to talk about Alexandra and Keanu's marriage ceremony plans.

"She explained to her close friends that they would keep the marriage as discreet as probable, detailing that they will go to Honolulu later this calendar year." The prepare is an personal celebration with only the two of them and a pair of witnesses. "

You can see Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves at the start of the X Artists guide in the following video participant.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iTUbUOCQHBI?feature=oembed" title="2017 Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves, 'X Artists' books launch at Palais De Tokyo" width="500"></noscript>

What do you imagine about the report?

Do you think Alexandra Grant wears an engagement ring? Do you feel Keanu Reeves proposed to Alexandra?





Publish sights:



9 9









