Did Kevin Hart cause problems in the marriage of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi?

Ellen DeGeneres’ Defense of Kevin Hart a year ago with no problems in her marriage Portia de Rossi, despite a claim from a tabloid. Gossip Cop exposed the story last year. 365 days later, the couple is still very much together.

It was around this time that Hart got into a controversy over old homophobic tweets last year that led the comedian to resign as the host of the Oscars. In the following days, the Jumanji star appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show, where the television presenter urged her audience and the public to forgive Hart for his previous violations. Her defense of the comedian drew some anger from the LGBTQ community and star took the opportunity to invent a bogus story claiming that de Rossi was so upset that she “worked out papers” to divorce her 11-year-old wife.

In the false report, which claimed that de Rossi divorced Hart from DeGeneres for her defense, the tabloid quoted a so-called “confidante,” saying, “Portia is disgusted with the way Ellen Kevin was on her show defended … Ellen sat there on TV listening to he groaned and groaned and encouraged him to rethink the Academy Awards and claim that it would stand up for him. “But it was an alleged call to the academy that DeGeneres made on Hart’s behalf that infuriated the star of arrested development. The dubious source said de Rossi had “been frustrated in this marriage for a long time,” and DeGeneres’ defense of Hart was the last straw.

The tabloid’s “reporting” looks completely stupid a year later. The couple never separated and de Rossi never prepared to divorce her wife. Gossip Cop debunked the false claim with evidence from de Rossi’s own Instagram account, where she posted a photo of the couple holding hands on horseback. We also asked with a source near the couple that confirmed the article was nonsense. A year later, there is further evidence that the spouses are as happy as ever.

You don’t have to look any further than de Rossi’s social media. Just five days ago, de Rossi posted a photo of the couple DeGeneres hugged de Rossi at a dinner party. In October, at an event for DeGeneres’ charity, the Ellen Fund, de Rossi published a picture of the two with the headline: “It always makes me see the fun of things that I generally take seriously… it always brings me to laugh. “De Rossi also supported her wife in the Golden Globes in less than two weeks.

The truth is, Star was everywhere with his unreliable coverage of the couple last year. Less than a month after this story, the tabloid published a bogus report claiming that DeGeneres – and not de Rossi – had planned to escape marriage. That wasn’t true either Gossip Cop pointed out. In August, the branch ran a little to back up its previous false claims by claiming DeGeneres and de Rossi had traveled to Amsterdam to “save their marriage”. Gossip Cop Clarified this matter as well, since marriage was never in trouble from the start.