Did Maeve die on ‘Westworld’? She is the only one who can take down Dolores

Spoilers ahead of Westworld Season 3, Episode 4. In the April 5 episode of Westworld, we finally learn which hosts Dolores brought with her from the park, and the discovery eventually has serious implications for Maeve. During a tense fight with Yakuza, Maeve was stabbed and appeared to be bleeding to the floor. Don’t worry: Maybe is really dead. Season 3’s trailers show that she is back to stop Dolores from reaching their quarters; Besides, Sarak simply would not have allowed Maeve to die before he completed his mission.

As Sarak tells Maeve at a bar in Singapore, he wants Ford’s “more complete portrait” of the human brain, but only Dolores has access to this library of guest profiles. Sarak’s solution to this is to send Maeve to conquer Dolores, as she is the only host who really stood a chance against the rogue host. Maeve does not like this task, but idly hints that the kill switch he has installed does not give her a choice. It is very clear that Scark intends to keep Mae as long as possible. He completely does not want her to die.

Dolores, on the other hand, has different plans. After she – like Musashi – reveals to Maeve that the five pearls escaping from the park are just copies of herself, she says that eventually “there will be room for others in the world” that she builds. But she can’t let Sarak use Maeve against her, so she stabs Maeve in the stomach. Before she is able to cut Maeve’s brain gem, however, the Serak people storm the building. And since we know that as long as a host’s pearl remains intact, one can be born again endlessly, that means we can count on idle to clean May and return it after Dolores.

HBO

This was confirmed by Westworld Season 3 trailers, in which we see Maeve wearing all black and carrying what looks like the same sword that Dolores-Musashi stabbed her. She also looks pretty pissed off, and we know there’s nothing as formidable as Mae when she’s angry. She has every right to be: Although Maeve never really aligned with Dolores, she respected her mission to free all hosts. Now that she knows the mission has changed and Dolores was trying to kill her, Maeve has a very good reason for wanting to fight back. The roles of the two women took an interesting turn; While May used to be seen as the more selfish figure, it is now Dolores whose ego has risked their lives of all kinds. Maeve may not have much choice in the matter right now, but Westworld may very well set her up to be the one to finally take down Dolores.