Did Nicki Minaj really meet with Eminem, Nas, Meek Mill and Drake?

Nicki Minaj rappers Nas and Meek Mill dated before marrying their husband, children’s treasure Kenneth Petty, last year. Before Minaj tied the knot, she was constantly involved in false or misleading stories about her dating other hip-hop stars. These are the three biggest rumors about the rapper’s love life Gossip Cop has examined.

Nasty Nas and Nicki

In early 2018, MediaTakeOut said Nicki Minaj was pregnant with Nas’ baby. The site argued that it was “definitely” expecting and announcing her pregnancy during the Grammys. According to the sales outlet, Minaj had even triggered a drama with Kelis, Nas’ ex-wife and mother of his son.

However, more trustworthy celebrity publications reported that Minaj and Nas had split up earlier in the year. The pinkprint mastermind dated the rap legend, but there was absolutely no basis for the pregnancy claim. The Grammys came and went without a child’s notice, although MediaTakeOut insisted that the report be 100% factual.

Young money Minaj

In the same week, HollywoodLife claimed that Nicki Minaj and young money label mate Drake got back together. The site argued that the two had met once in the past, but Drake was looking for a second chance. According to the site’s unreliable “sources”, Drake saw an opportunity shortly after Minaj and rap icon Nas broke up.

“Drake always felt that Nas was a bit jealous,” said an anonymous source on the site Gossip Cop It is incredibly suspicious that the “source” avoided using pronouns to keep repeating the names of the stars. Nevertheless, the socket was completely outside the base. Although the two have the same label, they weren’t together. They couldn’t get back together because they never came first. To be fair, we’ve all heard her answer to Drake’s “Nur” rumors.

The Marshall Mathers JK

In May of the same year, Nicki Minaj replied to a fan comment and asked if she wanted to go out with Eminem. Minaj jokingly replied that it was she, and Eminem even interfered in the joke with his own comment. Several outlets took this joke as a serious announcement, with the Daily Mail and TMZ both publishing stories that considered the joke relationship fact.

Despite the fact that the exchange was clearly just two stupid friends, Gossip Cop still checked in at our source in Minaj’s camp. They assured us that it was indeed a joke. The two are never dated. The two rappers are friends, collaborators, and occasionally rivals on the charts, but they have never been in a relationship.

Unfortunately, the tabloid press never prevented marriage from writing rumors of famous love lives. We don’t expect these stories to be the last we hear about Minaj, so we’ll destroy more falsehoods about the Rap-Maven.