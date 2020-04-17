Did Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban make their marriage happy?

I did Nicole Kidman e Keith Urban Do you have to fake a happy marriage for the cameras? A year ago today, Gossip Cop has deleted a false report on the board that the superstar couple secretly broke. The statement has now only become more ridiculous.

In April last year, OK! he published an article stating that Kidman and Urban, who have been married since 2006, were just pretending to be in love. A so-called “insider” told the magazine that they “feel the need to act as if they are so in love with the cameras and pretend that everything is fine.” Kidman and Urban are often engaged in PDA together and sharing love for each other on social media, which has led the privileged distrust to say, “It’s how your image matters more than solving the problems in your marriage.” Some “issues” in the marriage included Kidman’s envy over Urban’s spokesperson Julia Michaels, Urban’s jealousy over Kidman’s ex-husband Tom Cruise, and Kidman’s desire to have more children.

Gossip Cop he examined the story and found that nothing about it was true. Kidman has said at various times in the recent past that he was made with children. We also recently debated the tabloid’s false claims of Kidman’s envy over Urban and Michaels and his ongoing love for Tom Cruise. In addition, Gossip Cop entered an Urban spokesperson, who dismissed the rumor saying, “I don’t understand who and where these things come from.” The story obviously had zero truth.

Last year just made more clear how logical this story was. Urban and Kidman remain together and continue to show love and happiness for each other. It is obvious what tabloids are trying to do when they publish stories like this – impossible to prove them wrong. If the premise of the story is that Urban and Kidman always lie about how they love each other, there is nothing, in theory, that can be missed. If they kiss in public, they just do it for the cameras. If they post sweet things to each other on Instagram, it will maintain their “image.”

If you are committed to believing this lie, there is simply no evidence to convince you otherwise. But it just doesn’t make sense for Urban and Kidman to remain so committed to this for more than a year. No reputable outlet has heard a murmur of divorce or separation. The story is just ridiculous.

For their part, the glaring missing points disappeared last year with speculation over alleged marriage issues by Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. Some recent allegations claim that Gossip Cop unearthed the silly Women’s Day report that Urban warned Kidman co-star Hugh Grant to stay away from and an equally fake article from (even more) Ben! claiming the couple had been fighting for having a third child. All variations of the same theme. All makeup, as we have reported time and time again.