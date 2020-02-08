Did O.J. Simpson Khloe Kardashian say he’s her father?

O.J. Simpson Not told Khloe Kardashian He’s her real father, despite a fake tabloid report last year. The story was completely invented. One year later, Gossip Cop can provide updates on the situation.

On February 8, 2019 star claimed to have finally received confirmation of a long-discussed rumor: that the youngest daughter of Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner was actually Simpson’s biological child. Although the magazine offered no concrete evidence of its history, it cited an alleged insider who claimed that Simpson told Khloe the truth at a Las Vegas meeting.

This rumor is completely wrong and absurd, but it won’t die. Although Simpson shut down the theory itself in an interview with TMZ in 2018, tabloids continue to push the wrong narrative. After Star reported later that year that Simpson was “begging” for Kardashian to let him see his alleged granddaughter, Gossip Cop We checked with Simpson’s attorney, who confirmed that the allegation was ridiculous.

In the year that has passed since Star’s history in February 2019, even more evidence has emerged that has discredited the theory. In a video posted on his Twitter account in June 2019, Simpson immediately rejected the claim and called the rumors “wrong, bad, tasteless” in Kris – romantic, sexual – and I never got a hint that she was interested in me. “

He added that he was “very proud” of Khloe as well as Robert’s other daughters, but “the simple fact is that she is not mine.” repeatedly denied it. Even Simpson’s Twitter biography sends the same message: “If you don’t see it here, I didn’t say it.” Regardless, there was no secret meeting between Simpson and Khloe in Las Vegas last year.

It would be very difficult to document how often tabloids have brought variations of this action to the market. But Gossip Cop Over the years, several Simpson / Khloe articles have had to be cracked. In 2018, we even created a list of all the times we cracked tabloids to sustain this false claim. It is not surprising that one of today’s most famous reality stars and one of the most notorious figures of the 20th century will never escape the tabloids, even years after a rumor has ended. But as long as it exists Gossip Cop will be there to set the record.