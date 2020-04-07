He was Barack e Michelle Obama “wild boy” Malia trapped in the college admissions scandal last year? That’s what a board said last year. Gossip Cop investigated the claims and came to our own conclusion.

“Despite Obama trapped in Harvard bribery scandal!” shouted the cover of the Globe a year ago Using shy, tactical evidence of “guilt by association,” the outlet claims that the 44th president’s eldest daughter was involved in the same college admissions scandal that Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were caught a year ago. .

It all goes back to Michelle and Malia’s tennis coach, Georgetown University tennis coach Gordon Ernst. Ernst was accused in March 2019 of “paying $ 2.7 million in over six-year payments that ended in 2018” to bring non-qualified students into elite schools “as members of the tennis team – though not they had the skills or credentials to do it just in case! ”A January 2014 New York Times profile of the former First Lady showed that Ernst, in fact, was working with both mother and daughter in court at the time. When news of the tennis coach’s accusation and connection to Obamas began to spread on the Harvard campus about Malia’s possible involvement, according to the dubious starting point.

“When students heard of a billionaire unnamed donor, we began to think it might be Malia,” revealed an alleged Harvard student, who apparently only agreed to speak to the communication point “on condition of anonymity.” “Malia is mortified by get swept up in the biggest scandal in college admissions history. The least humiliated. It’s not like she could defend herself, if she says anything at all, she’ll be on fire and she knows it. “

“Something wasn’t right,” noted another alleged Harvard student, “because Malia is known for dating every week, literally. But they didn’t let her see her in her normal places or hang out, and a news story about a former tennis coach it has begun to spread across the campus, raising the eyebrows of students and our teachers. “

The publication then mentions his previous reports of a house party he allegedly attended in Malia a month earlier. “The beauty was smuggled from a house party at ritzy Martha’s Vineyard for her Secret Service detail. Just before local police pulled away for an attack!” crow the exit. “Raid?” Most people would simply call that cop who breaks up a house party, but this point of security should make sure that the battery history of young adults sounds pretty nasty enough to assimilate Malia’s reputation.

“If Malia wants to have the ‘full college experience,’ we’re not going to have any problems with that,” said an alleged newspaper representative in the post. “What we take issue with is that their men are ‘black,’ and they leave everyone who is dedicated.” If you add that data, the starting point will be re-punctured. It just makes the other students look bitter because they got caught in the “attack.” We now distrust all the other sources who spoke about this service. Perhaps putting Malia in the wrong light on this “controversy” is her way of getting back to her for leaving the party before the cops arrive.

Gossip Cop he never really cared about the Globe reports and this story did nothing to change his mind. Despite taking Ernst’s tennis lessons, it doesn’t mean she or her parents bribed Harvard. By contrast, Malia wasn’t even accepted at Harvard based on her tennis skills, so she admits that Ernst allegedly got other students in high school. Nor does it matter much to the gossip of other Harvard students in determining whether they entered legitimately, as they have no more knowledge of Malia’s admissions process than this exit of confidence.

It’s not even the first time Gossip Cop the Globe has burst with its gloomy Malia cover. Last month, he called us to demand that Malia ask for engagement with boyfriend Rory Farquharson. There was never evidence of a compromise to call in the first place, so we had no problem removing the rumor. This take really needs to be sorted when it comes to the old family.

Nor did the best do much in reporting the college admissions scandal. Late last year, the outlet claimed that Lori Loughlin was trying to flee the country to escape prison. The statement was so absurd, Gossip Cop we literally couldn’t believe our eyes. We went to sources close to Loughlin, who confirmed our suspicion that the story was ridiculous to be real.