I did Princess DianaThe secret daughter warns Meghan Markle about Prince Charles during a secret meeting in New Zealand? That is the strange report published by a press box. Gossip Cop investigated the lawsuit and can separate the fact from the fiction.

O Globe has made some strange claims over the years, but this may be just the most absurd story the picture has printed. The department alleged that Meghan Markle met Sarah Spencer, Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ secret daughter who was “conceived in a strange fertility test before Prince Charles and Diana were married.” The alleged eldest son of the former royal spouses apparently had a warning message for his then-pregnant sister-in-law: “Don’t trust Charles! Beware! He’s a ruthless killer!”

Spencer’s “blonde beauty,” who allegedly took her mother’s maiden name after learning the truth about her paternity, was allegedly one of the test embryos used to make sure Princess Diana was fertile enough to produce royal heirs to the monarchy. “It was assumed that the fertilized eggs would be destroyed later,” the often-scribbled publication wrote, “but a member of the medical team secretly stole an embryo and implanted it in his wife, who could not have children.” After his adoptive parents died in a car accident, Spencer found an old diary of the adoptive mother, which revealed Spencer’s real connection.

After “escaping almost a death plot on the island of Crete in June 2016,” Spencer lived in hiding after confronting Prince Charles over the death of Princess Diana. A “privileged person,” supposedly close to the secret royal daughter, said to the place, “Despite the danger, it arose because he was so anxious to meet Harry’s new girlfriend and warn her of Charles.”

Meghan Markle managed to sneak in to meet Spencer alleging “pregnancy belly problems” and disguising herself “under a sweatshirt with a sweatshirt and a sweatshirt.” The two allegedly went for a swim, with the so-called “privileged,” “Meghan and Sarah chatted as if they were old friends.” Although Spencer had already met Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, apparently Spencer told this privileged doubter that he “usually” Meghan. “If this sounds more like a fiction than a fact, you would be right.

Gossip Cop they investigated this conspiracy theory and found that not a single word was true. Princess Diana and Prince Charles never had a secret daughter. In fact, the story of the test embryo comes from a novel written in 2011 by Nancy E. Ryan titled The Disappearance of Olivia. The story followed the beautiful British pediatric doctor Olivia Franklin, who was always told it was the spit image of Princess Diana. She discovered, like “Sarah Spencer,” that she had actually been conceived in a fertility test and was the daughter of Princess Diana and Prince Charles. An assassination attempt led Olivia to run out.

Does it sound familiar? The Globe printed its first article on Princess Diana’s alleged secret daughter in 2012, a year after The Disappearance of Olivia was published, which is no coincidence. All there was was to change the name, but he kept all the absurd fictional details of the book and released it to Meghan Markle. Once the heart of the story is removed, the existence of Sarah Spencer, the rest of the story disintegrates.

This is far from the first time Gossip Cop they called this publication to report on their British royal family. We recently burst out of the way by claiming that a dying Queen Elizabeth had banned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from attending their funeral. There was no zero proof on the condition that Queen Elizabeth was dying. Second, the queen showed nothing but support for her red-skinned grandson and his wife, so it is highly unlikely that he would ban them from the funeral. This product just shouldn’t be relied upon to accurately report on the royal family, or anything else, honestly.