Did Ryan Seacrest encourage Kelly Ripa to stop drinking, as Bradley Cooper did for Brad Pitt?

Looks like Hollywood doesn’t hit the bottle that much.

As recently reported, Brad Pitt thanked his buddy, actor Bradley Cooper, for helping him get sober, and now another famous face is sharing her schnapps-free lifestyle with fans.

Bye, bye Booze

People who wake up with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest should know that there is no chance that Ripa will hangover while she delivers the daily news and chats with celebrity guests.

She’s been alcohol-free since Seacrest took a seat next to her. Who knew? Not that it matters as long as she’s sober in the air.

Sober With Sea Comb

On Monday’s Live with Kelly and Ryan show, Seacrest said to the audience: “I started the show and she (Ripa) stopped drinking. What does that tell you I don’t know … is that good or bad? “

Most would argue that it’s a good thing, but Ripa didn’t say exactly why she decided to cope with the drinking. Maybe it was just a coincidence that she became sober when Seacrest came on board.

Overall, she appears to be practicing a healthy lifestyle. Maybe it was a different way to take care of her body when she let go of “the good”.

It works for Pitt, so why not give it a try?

Will today’s team take the same path?

Unlike the “tipsy” team around Today at Hoda & Jenna, which has two glasses of wine on the table every morning, the Ripa-Seacrest duo stays with drinks without the “hustle and bustle”.

Maybe at some point these lovely ladies will exchange their Chardonnay for coffee.

