A tabloid reported about it last year Sandra Bullock was expecting a baby at the age of 54. Gossip Cop I dealt with the rumor last year and declared it wrong. A year later, no “miracle baby” appeared, so we can confidently call this story the way it is: total fiction.

Exactly 12 months have passed since then OKAY! published a story claiming Bullock was pregnant with a “miracle baby”. According to the magazine’s so-called insider, Bullock and her boyfriend Bryan Randall had finally had a child after “two years of trying and six months of IVF treatments”. The actress had reportedly told close families and friends and was thrilled.

The supposed tipster continued: “Sandra refused to give up her hopes of having a child with Bryan. After the last round of IVF had proven successful, they went on the air. Randall and Bullock were “so excited to have a child together at this point in their lives. Given the age of Sandra, this baby is really a miracle. “

Gossip Cop I thought this story was a little too big to believe, so we checked with Bullock’s representative. As someone who was authorized to speak on behalf of the actress, this representative was far more reputable than any anonymous tipster. They told us on the file that Bullock was not pregnant. The actress still only has her two children.

OKAY! has a terrible record when it comes to truthful reporting on Sandra Bullock. In November 2019, the branch published a story claiming Bullock was planning an engagement party for their speed co-star Keanu Reeves. Gossip Cop I assumed that this allegation could not be criticized since Reeves is not engaged to anyone. He has been seen attending events with Alexandra Grant, but the two have not officially come out as a couple. This story was definitely more fiction than fact.

A few months earlier, the publication had again demonstrated how little they knew about the Gravity actress when they said Bullock had married Randall in a secret ceremony on her ranch. A source said to the outlet, “Sandra didn’t want anything big or flashy, so she had something short, sweet, and meaningful that allowed them to express how they feel about each other. It’s all she wanted.” This source would have been to report to Bullocks representatives Gossip Cop before they ran away to sell their story to the tabloids. The representative informed us in the file that the two are not secretly married.