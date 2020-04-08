I did Kourtney Kardashian e Scott DisickThe secret connections behind it Sofia RichieDid you return last year to a new baby? That was the report of a tabloid a year ago. Gossip Cop examined this outrageous rumor and can confirm its entirety.

NW He reported last year that not only was Kourtney Kardashian pregnant at 40, but her father was none other than her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. This was a major blow to Disick’s current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, as the alleged baby was conceived on her back during a series of passionate nights between the sheets, if there is a belief that she is “deceased.”

“Word is, she conceived when they got together to have a little nasty fun after a few drinks instead,” the source grabbed. “One thing led to another, they had a very passionate time between the sheets and before Kourt knew it, she was doing a pregnancy test.” The source claimed that Kardashian’s expiration date would come “around Halloween.”

The illicit affection has been going on for some time, the source said. “Once Scott starts drinking, he pines for Kourtney.” The two apparently made texts through a phone Disick kept secret from Sofia Richie. “They mostly use it to talk about the kids, but if they’ve had a couple of drinks, Scott starts to be very inadequate – and Kourt definitely encourages him.” All those angry messages could only lead to one thing, the source insisted, saying it was “inevitable that they would end up in bed together.”

Although Kourtney Kardashian is “over the moon” about her supposed new baby, there is one person who will not get the news so well: Sofia Richie. “She will be devastated when she finds out,” practiced the “privileged.” “In addition to the humiliation of Kourtney falling pregnant, she will be mortified to learn about herself and Scott’s bad sex athletes.” Kardashian, meanwhile, is “quietly happy that Sofia is winning and feels a sense of triumph.” The source claimed news of the impending birth would be announced on Kardashian’s lifestyle website, Poosh. “When the time is right, Kourt will shout this from the rooftops, plus he’ll have the added bonus of being an incredible plot line in the show.” Yes, that’s what worries every new mom: valuations.

Not a word in this story is true, Gossip Cop found Aside from the word of an anonymous “insider,” there is absolutely no evidence that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick secretly slept together on Richie’s back. By contrast, Sofia Richie and Disick’s relationship seems to be going stronger than ever. A day ago, Richie posted a photo of herself and Disick’s dog, Hersh, on Instagram. And, needless to say, Kardashian wasn’t pregnant last year, nor welcomed a new baby during Halloween. Kardashian and Disick are committed to co-parenting their three children and there is no evidence that the two are interested in having another baby together.

There have been so many false rumors about Kardashian’s place in the relationship of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, Gossip Cop compiled them into an article. It is a narrative that comes up again and again. If there is one thing on the boards, besides journalistic integrity, it is imagination.