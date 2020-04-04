Did Someone Win a $ 121 Million Jackpot Last Night Prize?

The Mega Millions lottery results have now been withdrawn – but did anyone win the jackpot this week, and when is your next chance to go with the grand prize?

The latest figures for Friday (April 3) are 24, 38, 44, 57, 58 and Mega Ball 17 and X4 multipliers. The draw is estimated to have a jackpot of $ 121 million ($ 98.2 million cash option), and that number will now increase by at least $ 5 million because officials confirm that there are no jackpot winners.

