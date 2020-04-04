Did Someone Win a $ 121 Million Jackpot Last Night Prize?

The Mega Millions lottery results have now been withdrawn – but did anyone win the jackpot this week, and when is your next chance to go with the grand prize?

The latest figures for Friday (April 3) are 24, 38, 44, 57, 58 and Mega Ball 17 and X4 multipliers. The draw is estimated to have a jackpot of $ 121 million ($ 98.2 million cash option), and that number will now increase by at least $ 5 million because officials confirm that there are no jackpot winners.

The next draw will take place at 11 pm. on Tuesday (April 7) and equipped with a jackpot estimated at $ 127 million in gradual payments (or $ 103 million in cash options).

According to Mega Millions officials, there were no winners in the second $ 1 million category on Friday (five balls matched) but five people won the price of $ 10,000. One of them, one winner has bought 4X multiplayer, which increased their last win to $ 40,000. Thirty-nine people each won $ 2,000.

For payments, money won can be in the form of an annuity, one payment immediately followed by 29 annual payments up by five percent per payment, or cash, which is described online as “one-time, lump-sum payment equal to all cash in jackpot prize pool. “

The first Mega Millions Jackpot this year was won in New Jersey on February 11. Ticket holders, who were not identified, won a $ 202 million ($ 142.6 million) jackpot prize.

The overall chance of winning the prize is set at one in 24, lottery officials said. Here are the top five Mega Millions jackpots, sorted by location, date, and estimated amount won:

South Carolina on October 23, 2018: $ 1.537 billion

Maryland on March 30, 2012: $ 656 million

Georgia on December 17, 2013: $ 648 million

California on July 24, 2018: $ 543 million

Indiana on July 8, 2016: $ 536 million

In February, officials said a Virginia man named Bob Ogrodnik walked away with $ 1 million after buying three tickets for the January 14 withdrawal from a 7-Eleven store. “That was rather surprising,” he told Virginia Lottery officials after realizing he had won. “My mind is swimming!” Ogrodnik, who is a retiree who served in the Navy for 30 years, said he had no immediate plans for his own victory.

Mega Millions costs $ 2 per game, with participants choosing six numbers from two groups: five separate numbers for white balls between one and 70 and one gold “Mega Ball” number between one and 25. The more balls that match in the draw, the more big win.

Matching all six figures results in a jackpot, which starts at $ 40 million and then rolls over and grows to a minimum of $ 5 million per lot every time no one takes the money home. The draw was shown on Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, and also streaming to YouTube.

All players are urged to bet responsibly.

Mega Millions lottery tickets sit inside a shop in Lower Manhattan, October 23, 2018 in New York City.

Drew Angerer / Getty