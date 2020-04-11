Did Someone Win the $ 136 Million Jackpot on Friday (Last) Night?

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday because there were no tickets that matched the five white balls and one golden Mega Ball.

The grand prize for the April 10 raffle stands at $ 136 million, with a cash option of $ 108.1 million.

The winning numbers are 2, 11, 21, 57, and 60, with Mega balls becoming 13. There are also 2X Megapliers in the game, doubling the number of players who can win outside the main jackpot.

No one can match the five white balls and one gold Mega Ball to win the grand prize of $ 136 million, which means a portion of the money will be added to the next draw on Tuesday, March 14th.

There are also no $ 1 million second place prize winners after nobody matches five white balls themselves.

Eleven people won $ 10,000 after correctly choosing four white balls and one gold Mega Ball, four of which had a double win to $ 20,000 after paying to play 2X Megaplier in the game.

The jackpot for Tuesday’s draw is $ 145 million, with a cash option of $ 115.2 million.

In other news, the Illinois Lottery has announced an extension of the time period in which the winner can claim the prize due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Players with determined winner’s tickets will end between March 16 and May 31 this year now have until June 30, 2020 to claim their prize because the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Players usually have 12 months to claim their prize. During this difficult time, we want to extend the expiration date of the prize to give players an extra chance to claim prizes that have been forgotten or misplaced,” Illinois Lottery Managing Director Harold Mays said.

One of the unclaimed winning tickets is the $ 2 million Mega Millions prize which will expire last week.

Tickets, which have the winning numbers 8, 22, 24, 38, and 64 with Mega Ball 21, were purchased from the Mobile station located at Joliet at 1600 New Lenox Road on 5 April 2019.

“Considering many of us spend a lot of time at home now, if you bought a Mega Millions ticket at Joliet around this time last year – now is the time to check under your sofa pillow, in your desk drawer or in your glovebox to see if you get lottery tickets stored somewhere, “Mays added.

A man shows a newly purchased lottery ticket from the Blue Bird Liquor store in Hawthorne, California on October 23, 2018.

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP / Getty