Did Someone Win the $ 159 Million Jackpot on Friday (Last) Night?

Nobody won the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday because there were no tickets to match the five white balls and one gold Mega ball.

The main prize for the April 17 raffle is $ 159 million, with a cash option of $ 125.7 million.

The winning number is 13-35-39-46-55, with the Mega ball being 14. There are also 4X Megapliers in the game, doubling the number of players who can win outside the main jackpot.

Without the overall winner, the jackpot will rise to $ 164 million with a $ 133.8 million cash option for withdrawals the following Tuesday night.

Nobody has won the Mega Millions grand prize since a lucky player bought tickets in New Jersey in February and won the $ 202 million jackpot on February 11.

On Friday night there was, however, a single winner for the $ 1 million second place prize, which returned $ 4 million thanks to Megaplier. The ticket was sold in Maryland.

There are nine tickets sold nationwide that match four of the five white balls and Mega Ball for the third prize of $ 10,000. Two of them bought Megaplier for an additional $ 1, which made their third prize win worth $ 40,000.

More than 250 players won $ 500 by matching four points and 54 of these winners won $ 4,000 using Megaplier. In addition, more than 640 people won $ 200 by matching three numbers and Mega Ball and 114 of them multiplied their prize to $ 800 using Megaplier.

More than 30,000 players won $ 10 by matching three numbers or two numbers and Mega Ball and around 6,000 of these players won $ 40 using Megaplier.

There are nine ways to win prizes, from $ 2 to the jackpot, which increase with each lottery that is not won. The overall chance of winning the prize in the Mega Millions lottery is 1 in 24, however, the odds of winning $ 2 are 1 in 37 while the chance of winning the jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350.

A player wins if the numbers on one ticket line match the number of balls drawn. Ticket prices are $ 2 per game with the option to add Megaplier to tickets for an additional $ 1 per game.

The Mega Millions lottery is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands.

For payments, money won can be in the form of an annuity, one payment immediately followed by 29 annual payments up by five percent per payment, or cash, which is described online as “one-time, lump-sum payment equal to all cash in jackpot prize pool. “

The next Mega Millions draw is scheduled for April 22.

Mega Millions lottery tickets sit inside a shop in Lower Manhattan, October 23, 2018 in New York City.

Drew Angerer / Getty