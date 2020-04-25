Did Someone Win the $ 174 Million Jackpot on Friday (Last) Night?

On Friday, April 24, the latest Mega Millions jackpot was estimated at $ 174 Million. But is anyone lucky enough to win it?

Lottery numbers are taken at 11 p.m. EST on Friday night. The numbers chosen by Mega Millions are 1, 27, 32, 60, 67, Mega Ball 18, and Megaplier x2, according to the lottery website.

Unfortunately, no one got the jackpot last night but one lucky winner from Florida managed to secure Match 5 and Megapiler, winning $ 2 million after tax. Visit the Mega Millions website to check your number.

The next draw took place on April 28, 2020, at 11 pm. EST. The estimated jackpot is $ 186 million with a cash option of $ 151.2 million.

The Mega Millions mascot performed during the match between the Maryland Terrapins and the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Xfinity Center on January 30, 2020 in College Park, Maryland.

G. Fiume / Maryland Terrapins / Getty Images

How to play Mega Millions

Mega Millions tickets cost $ 2 per game, according to the lottery website. Players can choose six numbers from two separate groups of numbers; five different numbers from 1 to 70 (white balls) and one number from 1 to 25 (Mega Gold balls).

The player wins the jackpot by matching all six numbers that win in one series. There are a total of nine ways to win prizes in the Mega Millions, from jackpots to $ 2.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, with players choosing five numbers from 1 to 70, and Mega numbers from 1 to 25, according to The Washington Post. The previous formula had a 1 chance in 258,890,850.

There hasn’t been a jackpot winner since February 11, when a player from New Jersey took home $ 202 million after tax. Winning tickets are sold in Middlesex County, at the Quick Stop Food Store at 940 Inman Ave. at Edison.

How does a coronavirus pandemic affect the lottery?

During the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), ticket sales slowed due to social distance. In response, the Mega Millions Consortium announced on April 3 that it would adjust the game’s initial jackpot and determine the number of subsequent and increased initial jackpots based on picture-by-drawing.

The start of the jackpot and the rate of the jackpot increase will be determined based on game sales and interest rates, without a fixed minimum amount, according to the Mega Millions website. This will be determined and announced before each image. Previously, the jackpot started at $ 40 million, and the minimum increase was $ 5 million for each roll.

But there is wisdom for Illinois players: for anyone with a prize that is set to end between March 16 and May 31, 2020, they can now claim tickets until June 30, 2020. Players usually have 12 months to claim their prize.

This extension includes a $ 2 million Mega Millions prize that will expire in early April. Tickets were purchased from the Mobile station located at Joliet at 1600 New Lenox Road for April 5, 2019, the Mega Millions lottery. The winning numbers for drawing are 8, 22, 24, 38, and 64 with Mega Ball 21.

So Illinois players, check your tickets before June 30, you might get $ 2 million.