Did Someone Win the $ 29 Million Jackpot on Wednesday (Last) Night?

The Powerball numbers that won for the Wednesday night draw were 01, 33, 35, 40, and 69, Powerball 24, and Power Play 5X. The Powerball jackpot is estimated to be worth $ 29 million with a cash option of $ 23.8 million. But did anyone win the grand prize?

Nothing matches the five numbers and Powerball to win the $ 29 million jackpot last night. However, the grand prize was won because one player matched five numbers and used Power Play, so winning $ 2 million. Additionally, four players match four numbers and Powerball, win $ 50,000, and one of these winners uses Powerplay and wins $ 250,000.

Thousands of small prizes were also won last night, because more than 130 players won $ 100 by matching four numbers and more than 30 winners multiplied their prize to $ 500 using Power Play.

More than 360 other players also won $ 100, but by matching three numbers and Powerball. Of these winners, more than 120 won of $ 500 used Power Play.

More than 9,200 players won $ 7 by matching three points, with more than 2,800 of them winning $ 35 using Power Play. In addition, more than 7,400 players also won $ 7 but by matching two numbers and Power Play, with more than 2,300 players multiplying this prize to $ 35.

Finally, more than 60,300 players won $ 4 by matching one number and Powerball, with 19,500 winners using Power Play to win $ 20. Nearly 150,000 additional players also won $ 4 just by matching Powerball, with almost 50,000 of these winners winning $ 20 using Powerball.

A customer holds a Powerball ticket that he bought at Kavanagh Liquors on January 12, 2015, in San Lorenzo, California. Dozens of people lined up outside Kavanagh Liquors, a store that has several million dollar winners.

Justin Sullivan / Getty

Since no one won the jackpot last night, it will roll over to the next Powerball withdrawal on Saturday night, when it will be worth around $ 37 million with a cash value of $ 30.3 million.

Previously, the Powerball Group had a plan to reduce the minimum jackpot that could grow between images to $ 2 million, but because the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer behavior, the plan was revised. This month, the jackpot advertised by Powerball is now determined by game sales and interest rates, instead of increasing a minimum of $ 10 million each withdrawal.

Gregg Mineo, Chair of the Powerball Product Group and Maine Lottery Director, explained in a statement published on April 2: “Since last week, more states and cities have asked their residents to stay at home, which has affected normal consumer behavior and sales. Powerball game.

“In response to the public health crisis, interest rates have declined. As a result, additional game sales are needed to fund comparable jackpots.”

The next Powerball picture will take place at 10.59 things. on Saturday, April 25. The sales cutoff time varies by lottery jurisdiction but is usually between one hour and two drawings. Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.