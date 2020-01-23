Did the climate crisis redefine the American dream?

Depending on who you ask, the first millennia will turn 40 this year or next. This week we will look at the trends and problems that will define you as you enter middle age.

Americans have always adapted their lifestyle to the crisis: they created victory gardens in World War I, and sugar, gasoline, and other raw materials were rationed during World War II. However, these periods of less were always followed by periods of prosperity.

Now imagine a crisis that is so lengthy, profound and widespread that there is no way to get back to normal. This is what the world’s population sees in the climate crisis, in which man-made greenhouse gas emissions are already affecting international communities (from coastal Americans to domestic Australians), not to mention the other ecosystems that are much worse on the horizon if we don’t make any immediate emission reductions.

When trying to find a solution, people are caught between two extremes: On the one hand, there is personal accountability, where life is praised without plastic, without meat, without a car and without coal. On the other hand, personal decisions are seen as a distraction from the real problem, that is, as Sofie Karasek of the youth-run climate organization Sunrise InsideHook said, “fossil fuels must be avoided immediately”. Systemically, something bigger is an interface between individual values ​​and national ones Identity.

The American dream claims to offer every citizen – realistic or not – the opportunity to ascend the world regardless of birth status. This generation growth has always been a mixture of social, financial and family background – compared to their parents, children were able to move from the working class to the middle class, from an apartment to a single family home, from being able to do something for an only child for as many as you want.

Millennials, the generation that has just surpassed the boomers as the country’s largest population group, are currently most likely to dream of this dream when the first members of Gen Y 2021 turn 40. But the crisis of our time is approaching The American dream of the millennial generation has the potential to change with the climate.

For the first time in the country’s history, the next generation is not looking for more than its parents, but less.

Leave the climate crisis to the millennials

There is not only a resounding scientific consensus that people caused the climate crisis due to our greenhouse gas emissions. We have actually reached a point where the CEOs of oil and gas companies openly declare the time: “Yes, we knew. Everyone knew. And somehow we all ignored it. ”

Even so, there is still a cross-generational divide on the subject that would be fun if it weren’t so terrible. Unfortunately, with age, the percentage of adults in the U.S. who believe that the federal government is doing too little to mitigate the effects of climate change is falling, according to a October 2019 Pew Research Center survey. We are clearly doing too little from a purely scientific point of view, but only 31 percent believe this among baby boomers and older people, and Generation X is not much better at 41 percent. But among millennial adults and Gen Zers 18 and above, 52 percent believe the government is doing too little (even young Republicans are more concerned about the climate). And they are the group that will deal with the consequences of the inaction of previous generations.

We’re in a place with endless predictions, but if we put numbers on it, the situation is all the worse for millennials. According to the leading voice on the issue, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, man-made emissions must be reduced by 45 percent by 2030 compared to 2010 and by 2050 by 2050 to bring global temperature rise to 1.5 ° C limit (or about 2.7 ° F) and thereby limit the worst effects on human life.

By 2030, millennials will be between 34 and 49 years old, and by 2050 between 54 and 69 years old. In other words, the pinnacle of their lives is in the years when humanity faces the greatest challenge that has ever existed. And with the average life expectancy in the United States of around 78.6 years, they will not only create solutions as they go through the global upheaval, but at the same time change the way Americans view their lives as previous generations pass on their prey.

What does it mean to be successful?

One of the most powerful and unexpected voices in the chorus calling for stronger global action against climate change is Larry Fink, co-founder and CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest $ 7 trillion wealth manager (in dollars). This month, Fink published its annual letter to the CEO, which said, “Every government, company, and shareholder has to deal with climate change.” One of the more unexpected lines in a letter full of extraordinary announcements was about Millennials and Gen Z. ,

“Young people at the forefront have called on institutions – including BlackRock – to face the new challenges associated with climate change. They demand more transparency and action from companies and governments, ”writes Fink. “And if billions of dollars flow into the turn of the millennium over the next few decades and they become CEOs and CIOs, policy makers and heads of state, they will continue to change the global approach to sustainability.”

Many of these young people are part of Sunrise, a grassroots movement that works to curb climate change and focuses on adopting the Green New Deal. When InsideHook spoke to Karasek, the deputy communications director and millennial, she discussed Fink’s ideas about politics and business, but also spoke about a greater reception of success among younger generations, particularly against Fink’s concerns about “customer portfolios” and “customer portfolios “Pronounced” capital allocation. “

When asked about possible changes in the American dream, particularly as regards the greater accumulation of wealth and property, Karasek said: “I think what we want to think of as a Green New Deal is really about our shared humanity and what about us when people bring joy and meaning. And for many people, these are our families, friends, communities, and other people. This is not a physical commodity. “

Do you want to quit your day job? Now you can.

These kinds of speeches, where we focus on our common humanity and not on how we want to further strengthen the bull markets, may be a lot of hippie nonsense for older generations. But instead of repeating the counter-culture of the late 1960s (as for you, boomer), millennials are fighting climate change not just out of empathy or by avoiding past overconsumption, but by focusing on it, believe it or not, Jobs ,

But instead of focusing on the transition from work to clerical work or from high school to college – key tenants of the American dream – Karasek said that Sunrise’s young people think differently about the future.

“At the moment there are a lot of young people who go to school and ask themselves: ‘Why am I doing this? There is no guarantee that everything will be fine for me and my children. “She said.” (We) feel that we have been sold the wrong goods. When you go to a four-year college, work hard and graduate, everything is fine and you will do it well for yourself. But for many, many people in the United States and around the world, it’s just not true. And now it feels so obvious that it isn’t. “

“As part of a Green New Deal, we are committed to ensuring that people actually do meaningful work,” said Karasek. In practice, this would mean that training, resources and education are offered to everyone, but instead of being a doctor or a lawyer, the goal, according to Karasek, is “to do a job that actually feels very stressful for you” architect for energy saving Buildings, installers of solar panels or tree planters.

“There are a lot of young people who take a semester off school or just don’t come back to school because it feels like it would be more valuable for my community to spend my time preventing this enormous misfortune from happening? ‘”, she said. “I would say that a large number of people think that.”

Should you bring children into crisis?

In a New York Times poll, climate change experts Gernot Wagner and Constantine Samaras wrote: “Our children and grandchildren – and theirs – will have the effects of climate change under control for decades and centuries.” Dealing with the “and her” part of this fear forces her to rethink the prospect of a family, which of course was at the heart of American history.

The climate change crisis has led to the creation of many new activist organizations with different focuses, and reproduction has not been neglected. Groups such as BirthStrike, Our Children’s Earth Foundation, and Conceivable Future, to name a few, have been formed to raise public awareness of the impact that a changing climate has on not only the youngest among us, but also those who have not even been born and the reproductive problems associated with childbirth and parenting.

“Both in our personal experiences and in our evolving political analysis, whether our world is safe enough for another generation or not was at the heart of the climate crisis, but people didn’t discuss it,” wrote Meghan Kallman and Josephine Ferorelli , the millennial founder of Conceivable Future, available via email. They hope to put pressure on the US through their women’s organization to end fossil fuel subsidies and support reproductive justice.

Don’t confuse these efforts with the controversial and often racist issue of population control. Instead, younger generations bring the conversation about children’s well-being and climate change to the fore without making a judgment, regardless of what decision people make, whether they have no children or want to reproduce freely.

However, there is a growing number of millennials who are considering not having children and who do not see this as a hysterical reaction to an uncertain future. As Kallman and Ferorelli emphasized, the U.S. border crisis is a reproductive rights crisis that is exacerbated by climate change. And do you remember the fear of the Zika virus? They also found that as the temperature increased, mosquito-borne diseases like Zika spread. While this no longer makes headlines, it is part of a series of concerns that are forcing the millennia to rethink their family perspectives.

“If people are too scared, sick, poor, insecure in their apartment, in their food or in their water to live the family life they want, we fail because of our efforts. At the moment we are failing in our efforts, ”wrote the women. “Younger generations are inevitably feeling the pressure that older generations have not had and have to solve all the problems that our parents and grandparents do not have. This shouldn’t affect our reproductive life, but it will inevitably become complex. “

The American Dream 2.0?

Maybe millennials can’t measure their success by their storage units. Maybe there are more single children than Von Trapps. Maybe there are more manufacturing orders than pencil sliders. But despite all the changes that are currently being made to the American dream and the fiery climate future that is causing them, the youngest generation is also the most optimistic.

In another 2018 Pew survey asking about the future standard of living for American families, adults between 18 and 29 were most optimistic. 28 percent said it would get better over the next 30 years, compared with only 15 percent of adults 50 to 64. (We’d add an OK boomer joke, but our Gen Z intern said this is a thing of the past.)

To paraphrase Von Von Trapp: while the door closes on one version of the American dream, a window opens on another version, and it may not be as different as people fear.

“Of course, it will change the way we live, but we believe that it is entirely possible that people can have an abundance in their lives as part of a Green New Deal, ”said Sunrise Karasek. “We are focused on ensuring that there is no one who has to lose their life or livelihood from a crisis that is 100% preventable, and that we have to completely transform the way our society works to achieve this.”

A nation that focuses on the common good rather than the profit of the few? Boy, that sounds familiar to me.