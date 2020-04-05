Did the Long Island wedding lead to an attempted murder in Florida?

A wealthy Florida man was arrested after violent conflict with his wife-she survived. Did his daughter’s wedding lead to murder anger? Correspondent Peter Van Santo is reporting on “Reuschel vs. Reuschel” in the all-new “48 Hours” airing on CBS on Saturday, April 4, 10 / 9c.

“I don’t think my wedding will trigger all this within a million years,” Caroline Roychel said about her father’s accusation of Micro-Ischel in an attempted killing of her father, Sue Roychel.

Caroline Roychel’s wedding was in November 2017, just three months before the incident leading to his father’s arrest. And from text messages revealed during legal proceedings, it appears that Caroline was the focus of the conflict between her father and his stepmother, who has boiled down for years.

The wedding itself was perfect. The bride is wearing a $ 11,000 gown from Bergdorf Goodman, and stepmother Sue spent an additional $ 9,000 on her dress over the weekend. There was a venue. Oheka Castle is a large 20’s mansion on a 443 acre site about an hour away from Manhattan on the wealthy “Gold Coast” of Long Island.

“My husband and I know how lucky we were during the weekend,” Caroline told Vincent, feeling reminded of the opportunity. “It was more than beauty.”

Oheka Castle is the second largest private home in the United States and a celebrity wedding hotspot such as Kevin Jonas, Hilary Clinton’s aide Huma Abedin, and media personality Meguin Kelly. And in 2017, the marriage intensification was the wedding scene, which may have reached its limits.

“We just really wanted to celebrate the gathering of everyone,” Caroline explained. According to Caroline, which has 32 rooms, Oheka Castle was practical for weddings attended by guests from around the world.

“It was a huge sleeping party with everyone we loved to know each other,” Caroline said. “It was great. That’s all we wanted.”

Sue has begun complaining to Mike about Caroline’s wedding payments in text dating back to 2015, suggesting that Caroline was using Mike for party payments. Sue often criticized Mike’s ex-wife and two daughters in the text, but she seemed to have severe aversion to Caroline—frequently complaining about her and her annoyance. I called that name.

In Mike’s trial, Sue said she and Mike agreed to a budget of $ 100,000, and two weeks after Caroline’s wedding, Mike told her she had exceeded her initial budget by more than $ 100,000.

Mike and Caroline object to Sue’s story, saying the actual cost was less than $ 200,000. Caroline told CBS News that she and now her husband paid half of the total cost.

Regardless of the final amount, both Mike and Sue have stated that the dispute over the cost of the wedding led to a massive battle on November 20, 2017, at their home in Gainesville, Florida. Sue called the police that day and later told a jury that he felt the situation was “out of control.”

When police arrived that day, Sue admitted to press the microphone and agreed to head to their beach condo to ease the situation. However, she was arrested about thirty minutes later when she said she did not think she was leaving soon enough.

Sue was charged with a domestic battery and ordered to stay away from the microphone. She moved to their beach condo and began anger and alcohol counseling. Mike refused to pursue the charges, which were later dropped.

By January 2018, Mike and Sue have met again, and in February 2018 Sue came to Gainesville for a weekend visit. During that journey, the discussion between them went from bad to much worse.

According to the text, on the night of February 2, 2018, the couple again fought about Caroline, and at 3:30 am on February 3, police again answered calls from Gainesville’s home, this time I used an ambulance.

Mike told investigators that the intruder had attacked both him and Sue with a knife. Sue’s wounds were much more severe, and the trauma was alerted to the hospital. However, when Sue woke up from the surgery, she told the detective that there were no intruders. She said Mike stabbed her and he was arrested later that day and charged with attempted murder.

In Mike’s 2019 trial he admitted that the story of the intruder was a lie, but Sue attacked him that night and lied to protect her because she was afraid to be arrested again I said I got it. Mike testified that she had been violent with him for many years—something he said that Caroline confided her shortly after Sue’s arrest, and Sue denied she abused Mike, and Mike said He did not report the case to the police.

In Mike’s trial, prosecutors alleged that Mike had attacked Sue after threatening to divorce Sue. He didn’t want to divorce half a million of his property, millions of dollars. Mike acknowledged that Sue did not believe it was fair to halve the likelihood of divorce.

Looking back at the wedding, Caroline must be disturbed the moment before she swears. As she was ready to walk along the aisle, she noticed that a long white scar beside her father’s face was her depiction.

“I have a picture of my photographer who actually captured me and touched his face,” she said.

