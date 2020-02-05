Did the Oscars abuse women? Decades of debate raging over show business

American director and actress Greta Gerwig arrives for the Oscar nominee lunch at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on January 27, 2020. – AFP picture

LOS ANGELES, June 11 / PRNewswire / – It’s an accusation that has been raised too often over the years at the Oscars, and it’s no different in 2020 – too many men, too few women, especially in the most respected categories.

The hashtag #OscarsSoMale has improved again after the Oscar nominations announced last month, with a strong focus on the absence of Greta Gerwig in the Best Directors category.

Her acclaimed film adaptation of Little Women was shortlisted for the best picture, but Gerwig’s name was missing from a five-man section of the best directors, leading to controversy.

“It is quite remarkable that, after everything that has happened in recent years, the academy is refusing to recognize women in different categories,” said Tema Staig, managing director of the Women in Media advocacy group.

“It’s outrageous and affects our ability to tell stories and advance in the industry,” she told Vogue magazine.

Some social media users and industry professionals even called for a boycott of the Oscar raffle on Sunday.

Even though this may be a minority position, there is little reason to criticize the long-term track record of Oscars: it was only in 2010 that a woman won the best director – Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker.

Since then, no female directors have won and only five have been nominated in more than 90 Oscar ceremonies.

Ironically, the last woman in this category was Gerwig, who was nominated for Lady Bird 2017.

This nomination has been cited by some as evidence that their absence this year is not a deliberate exclusion, just the result of extremely intense competition in an awards season with artists like Joker, 1917, Once Upon A Time … in Hollywood. The Irishman and parasite.

Sasha Stone, founder of the Awards Daily website, which has been recording film awards for 20 years, called the alleged stupid “fake news”.

“The misunderstanding that Gerwig was passed over in favor of fewer male colleagues is obviously wrong,” Stone wrote.

young Club

Since the Academy Awards were first held in 1929, the academy has had a tough battle against misogynistic habits – both within the organization and in the general film business.

“Of course there is no doubt systemic gender bias in the film industry,” Stone said.

While “in the past, few women had the confidence to make prestigious films,” the directorate of the Academy of Arts and Sciences itself was “always a boys’ club,” she said.

“For decades, its members were the men nominated for the Oscars and the men who won them.”

Melissa Silverstein, founder of the “Women and Hollywood” website and director of the Athena Film Festival, added: “It’s troubling, but not surprising, that women directors still don’t get the respect and awards that male directors have.”

“The system and the culture are the problems,” said Silverstein.

The Academy has stepped up efforts to address this problem and has dramatically increased its membership following criticism of underrepresentation of women and minorities.

Since 2016, it has increased the number of Oscar voters – currently around 8,500 – by 35 percent.

We went through our list of members and said, ‘Who didn’t we include? Who needs to be here? Lorenza Munoz, director of the Academy’s Member Relations and Awards Department, told The Hollywood Reporter.

“And there was a very long list of people. Our members really took it seriously. “

The organization is still 68 percent male and 84 percent white. For the first time in history, women accounted for half of the new hires hired last year.

When the Academy nominations were announced last month, a press release from the Academy revealed that “64 women were nominated, a third of this year’s nominations”.

This statistic includes Gerwig’s own two nominations – the best-adapted script for Little Women and the best picture, as she is one of the film’s producers.

In a broader sense, some of the highly anticipated 2020 films will be made and / or produced by women, including Wonder Woman 1984, Mulan and Black Widow.

“There has been great progress and we have to keep going: keep writing, keep going, keep going. Everything is there,” said Gerwig. – AFP