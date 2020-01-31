Did the start accidentally reveal when Migos '' Culture III '' is coming?

It looks like Takeoff accidentally uncovered when Migo’s next album will drop.

The artist, who is a third of the Atlanta rap trio, posted photos of him in the studio yesterday (January 30).

In a photo he is standing in front of a whiteboard which, as Complex reports, appears to have the words “CULTURE” and “LATE APRIL / EARLY MAY”.

You can see the post here:

Could it be a suggested release date for the last album in the rap group’s “Culture” trilogy?

Only time will tell, but Migos has worked hard to make the final installment. During an interview on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards last weekend, another bandmate teased by Quavo ‘Culture III’ should drop next summer.

“We work really hard,” he said to Billboard. “We’ve been in the studio for countless hours and haven’t slept. Don’t even go home to rest, so hope you’re ready for it.”

Although Quavo spoke about the summer 2021 release, the group’s intense work schedule could well mean an earlier arrival.

The record should be recorded according to “Culture I” (2017) and “Culture II” (2018). The latter was praised by Jordan Bassett of NME in a four-star review as “lush, chaotic patchwork with primary colors”.

Last November, Migos performed with Travis Scott during the second Astroworld festival in Houston.