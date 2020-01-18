Did The Stranglers prog go on Black And White?

Even as they drove the punk wave to the upper parts of the charts, there were always undeniable psychedelic and prog influences for The Stranglers who couldn’t hide any amount of history writing for the year zero. One of them had a beard and pushed 40, because of Wakeman.

But the critical bar that was used to beat the Guildford Four – they had previously in other outfits (frontman Hugh Cornwall in a band with Richard Thompson, keyboardist Dave Greenfield in prog band Rusty Butler), and they wrote unapologically complex, keyboard- Controlled Songs – was also what enabled them to transcend the genre.

Although typical punk rock records, the first two albums of The Stranglers contain awkward time signature, a four-part musical suite, and songs that came in for more than seven minutes. So with the release of the third album Black And White, a loose conceptual album split between a black and a white, they were ready to further increase their tendency to challenge punk prejudices.

Although it pulsates with punk energy, Toiler On The Sea is a string-loaded, seafaring epic with spatially sounding squelches, the well-known judging bass and Jz Burnek-style keyboard wedges. The intro alone is two minutes long. It’s The Doors and the prog-leaning arrangements of television that they remember most, but The Stranglers were also known to write songs with polyphony – independent melodic lines played together – a compositional skill that became both Bach and prog artists Gentle Giant used, Kansas, Camel and Marillion.

Perhaps considered a little too far away, but recorded on a bonus EP and now something of an album cornerstone, a cover of Bacharach & David’s Walk On By pushes all prog levers to the maximum. It’s a brilliantly disturbed version that is so completely dominated by Dave Greenfield’s tripped-out keyboard solo and Cornwell’s wild soloing that the vocals are almost incidental.

They supported this with their 1979 album The Raven, an even more progressive experimental album complete with 3D cover images. But it was black and white that paved the way.

Then, in the spring of 1980, The Stranglers played two shows at the Rainbow in London without Cornwell, who was in Pentonville prison for drug possession. Among the guests during the two nights were Hawkwind’s Robert Fripp, Peter Hammill, Steve Hillage and Nik Turner (and show performances were released in 1995 as a live album, The Stranglers And Friends). The Men In Black were really out of the prog closet.

