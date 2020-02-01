Did Tom Cruise secretly enter Queenstown?

Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise may have secretly invaded New Zealand.

An eagle-eyed southerner spotted who he thought was the Hollywood A-list on the tarmac at Queenstown Airport this afternoon about to board his private jet.

The Gulfstream IV private jet flew over the town of Sails and was last seen in flight over the Pacific Ocean.

Tom Cruise also visited the NZ in 2017. Photo / AP

With a range of approximately 7,000 km, the jet could easily take off from Queenstown and land in the Pacific Islands – which are approximately 3,000 km from Queenstown.

The Gulfstream IV can accommodate up to 20 passengers and is worth $ 54 million.

In July 2017, Cruise was spotted entering the Auckland Church of Scientology building in Grafton.

Tom Cruise apparently leaving Queenstown. Photo / provided

The actor wanted to take a look around the premises, said spokesman Michael Ferris at the time.

“We were very happy to have him and he loved what he saw. I shook his hand and said it was good to meet him – it was fantastic, he’s a guy important.”

“He’s really down to earth, so it was just nice to have him here and he would like to come and see that.”

Cruise was filmed in 2017, leaving the church building to the sound of applause and applause.

A Gulfstream IV. Photo / provided The interior of the cruise plane is similar to this one. Photo / provided

He then thanked New Zealand on Twitter before leaving the country.

In August of last year, Cruise planned to temporarily relocate to the land of the long white cloud and began to “spot” properties.

The next two Mission Impossible films were expected to be shot on the New Zealand coast, RadarOnline reported.

“The New Zealand Film Commission” secretes “producers to return after filming a Fallout scene there,” said a source.

“Tom is 100% on board … He already has people looking for incredible house rentals in the wilderness of the South Island.”

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which was partially filmed in New Zealand. Photo / provided

Mission: Impossible 6 was partially filmed in New Zealand in 2017, with Cruise having arrived in Queenstown at the time of filming.

The film was shot at Duffers Saddle, near Cromwell in central Otago.

It has also been reported that Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released in July 2021, and Mission: Impossible 8 will follow in August 2022.

Seventeen years ago, the blockbuster movie The Last Samurai, with Cruise as main character, was also shot in New Zealand in Taranaki.

It has created 1,400 full-time jobs, increased the turnover of certain companies in Taranaki by 800% and injected $ 85.5 million into the national economy.

Continuous activity brought the national figure to approximately $ 196 million.

.