Did Tom Selleck leave the cast of “Blue Bloods” for health reasons?

A tabloid claimed a year ago Tom Selleck I left the Blue Bloods cast for health reasons. Gossip Cop checked the rumor and was able to dispel it. A full year has passed since then and Selleck is still an actor in the popular CBS procedural drama.

The National Inquirer reported last year that Selleck was leaving Blue Bloods because of his poor health. Selleck “shouldn’t have much left,” claimed the tabloid. The sales outlet claimed that the 75-year-old was suffering from an “incurable disease”. The “terminal illness” you’re talking about? “Crippling arthritis.”

An unnamed source reported that the aging star’s arthritis was so bad that the actor needed a stunt double “for simple scenes like getting out of the police car” and Selleck “falling apart” for health reasons. Selleck was apparently forced to say goodbye to the TV show in which he had worked for nine seasons.

Gossip Cop didn’t buy this jerk for a moment. It reminded us of the time in 2017 when the same publication claimed that Tom Selleck would give up his acting career because he went blind. It’s no surprise to us that this slap is wrong again when it comes to Selleck’s health and career. We contacted the actor’s representative, who told us that the claims in the article were “clearly not true”. A full year has passed since we stopped this rumor and it is still not true. As mentioned earlier, Selleck has been through the tenth season of the cast that returned to CBS last September.

This is anything but the first time that the national investigator has incorrectly reported that an actor is leaving his television program. In 2018, the tabloid claimed that Mariska Hargitay would leave Law & Order: Special Victims Unit to pursue a film career. Of course, this is the most distant from the truth. During a panel at the Paley Center earlier this year, she said she wanted to stay on the show as long as possible and told the audience that she was “in the long run”. Gossip Cop rated this story as wrong. Hargitay is still playing Olivia Benson on the show.

The publication reported in 2019 that Ellen Degeneres would leave her talk show because of her neck injury. The injury Degeneres talked about on the show was a simple sprain, according to her chiropractor. Two weeks after talking about it for the first time, she confirmed that it felt better already. Gossip Cop The fact that Degeneres is still hosting her talk show is proof that we rightly described the tabloid as wrong.

