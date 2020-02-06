Did you always know that the Wahlkolleg was a compromise of slavery?

The United States electoral college consists of 538 voters with a majority of 270 votes required to elect the President. The turnout allocated by the state corresponds to the number of members of its congress delegation.

There was disillusionment in the recent elections when some presidential elections were held

Candidates won the referendum, but did not become president.

Akhil Reed AmarJames Madison, author of “Constitution Today,” said when the idea of ​​direct people’s elections was circulated while the idea sounded good: “The problem is that the north will outvote the south every time.”

The authors of the constitution then formulated the electoral college system, according to which each state receives a certain number of votes based on the population of that state, and in this calculation, as Madison put it, Slaves were factored in but with a three fifths discount.

The electoral college allowed the South to have more weight in the system than would have been the case in a direct electoral system, Amar said.

“Thomas Jefferson got an extra boost because the southern states had to count their slaves,” he remarked, adding, “he got thirteen additional votes in the Election of 1800. “

Ultimately, Amar makes the case that the electoral college

was not born because it was undemocratic, nor was it to strike a balance between

large and small states rather to balance the interests of the free states

the interest of the slave states.

He concluded: “The electoral college was part of a compromise and one Compromise of slavery. ”

