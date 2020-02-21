[Did you catch Marshawn Lynch in the ‘Westworld,’ Year three trailer?]

You probably experienced to be having to pay near awareness or be plenty of of a Marshawn Lynch lover to recognize every time he pops up on display screen, but the NFL running again made an look in the Period three trailer for HBO’s Westworld.

The preview for the sci-fi series debuted on the web Thursday and Lynch can be observed at the : 52 mark of the clip, powering Aaron Paul (Breaking Undesirable) and beside Lena Waithe (Master of None) as the trio walk down a corridor.

What section Lynch performs in the sequence and how quite a few episodes he could be in isn’t identified, but an HBO spokesperson told ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez that Lynch will have a “fun and pretty significant position.” Of course, that could mean nearly anything. Maybe Lynch has a unforgettable scene with Paul, one thing noteworthy adequate to stoke some discussion soon after the episode airs.

Check out the full trailer for Westworld, Period three:

Lynch sporting a shirt that states “BORED,” “AMUSED,” Offended,” “SAD,” and “EXCITED on the front would seem properly on-brand name for him, doesn’t it? But is he on the very good guys’ aspect or one of the undesirable fellas? Does he have any traces or will he be there to typically seem imposing and fearsome? Is this dude having treatment of his chicken and his psychological?

Probably most importantly, will Lynch and his character support us determine out just what the hell is likely on in this sequence? (How many of you reading this trapped with Westworld‘s difficult, incoherent Season two?)

A further problem about Lynch’s part is whether or not he performs a human character. Westworld normally takes area in a long term when androids (known as “hosts”) have been created to populate an elaborate series of theme parks. But some hosts start off to develop intelligence and personalities of their very own, rebel in opposition to their human creators and search for to knowledge the earth outside the house the topic parks. Time three follows a person of individuals hosts, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wooden), as she enters that “real world.”

No cost WILL IS NOT Free.#Westworld | three.15 | @HBO pic.twitter.com/qQQiMoPbWg — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) February 12, 2020

Lynch has not fully commited to playing another NFL time, declaring “We’ll see what happens” when asked about a return next the Seahawks’ playoff reduction to the Inexperienced Bay Packers. The managing back appeared to be retired soon after enjoying only six games for the Oakland Raiders in 2018. But he rejoined the Seahawks (for whom he performed 6 seasons from 2000 to 2005) at the close of past season, actively playing in one normal season and two playoff online games. In those three video games, he compiled 67 hurrying yards and 4 touchdowns on 30 carries.

The role in Westworld is not Lynch’s 1st as an actor. Earlier, he appeared as himself in two episodes of The League and a person episode of Brooklyn Nine-9.

[TheScore]

The submit Did you capture Marshawn Lynch in the ‘Westworld,’ Year three trailer? appeared initially on Dreadful Announcing.