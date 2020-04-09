Shahid Kapoor, who became a household name with his latest blockbuster Kabir Singh, has been in the industry for 17 years now. At that time he started filming in Bollywood with Ishq Vishwak, who became a famous chocolate boy. He showed us the possibility of drawing a few different incarnations, but could not manage expected commercial success while gaining critical acclaim.

His last hit was Imtiaz Ali when We Met। was released in 2007. It also did Kareena Kapoor Khan as a female lead and it got good contact with the audience. Since then, we have seen him as a collective hero with the R… Rajkumar of Prabhudeva, and he has also demonstrated his versatility by choosing for roles like Kamin, Haider, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat and of course Kabir Singh.

Did you know? It took 3 years for Shahid Kapoor to give another hit as Kabir Singh

When Wei was eliminated, she gave some good success but failed to bring a bonfire ‘hit’ under her kitty. Yes, one could argue that his Padmaavat made a triple century but the fact is that it was not an obvious hit because of this huge budget. It was in the last year that his Kabir Singh exploded at the box office and appeared as a monstrous hit or a super-duper hit (according to our decision schedule). One could say that after waiting so long, Shahid finally got his due.

Speaking of Kabir Singh, the film is made at cost Crores 100 million, Went to Fetch २88.84 crores.

We expect so many worthy hits for the heels!

