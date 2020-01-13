Did you know that “It’s us”, the actress Faithe Herman is really super shy? | 10 fun, exclusive facts, Faithe Herman

Faithe Herman is definitely to watch!

The 11-year-old actress is a stage thief from This Is Us, where she plays Annie Pearson, the youngest daughter of Randall and Beth.

In addition to her role in the critically acclaimed series, Faithe also acted in Shazam! next to Asher Angel and Jack dylan grazer, and she also recently played a young Regina King in an episode of Watchmen.

JJJ spoke to Faithe recently and I learned some fun facts about her, including that she is “really, really shy”. Learn more about her with these 10 fun facts below.

I’m left handed.

I don’t like mayonnaise.

Shirley temples are my favorites!

I’m actually really, really shy but also very stupid at times.

I spend hours on Tik Tok.

Be sure to tune in and catch Faithe on This Is Us when he returns TOMORROW the night (January 14) at 9 p.m. ET on NBC!

Click inside to learn more about Faithe…

My favorite school subject is history.

I love pastry.

My Lola taught me how to make lumpia.

I love Tik Tok.

I have basic strength and can do more than 20 push-ups.

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB