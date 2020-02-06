Two medical colleagues from

Mississippi once noticed a historical oversight after watching a film about the

President Abraham Lincoln’s final steps to secure the 13th

Change that abolishes slavery.

Until February 7, 2013 it is

Accident has never been corrected.

In essence, the state of

Mississippi had not officially abolished slavery by that date because it had

has never submitted the required documentation to ratify the 13th

Modification.

The 13th amendment, which prohibited all slavery and involuntary serfdom other than to punish a crime, was passed on April 8, 1864 by the United States Senate and on January 31, 1865 by the House of Representatives.

In the same year, 26 states ratified the law

and in December of this year the change was officially adopted in the United States.

Law to Georgia gave its approval and brought the number to the required 27.

Dozens of states waited years to ratify

the change, with the last Mississippi in 1995, but because of the state

has never submitted the ratification document to the US archivist, it has never been considered

officially.

Almost everyone had overlooked this spelling mistake until the film, the Dr. Ranjan Batra, professor of neurobiology and anatomical sciences at the Medical Center at the University of Mississippi, inspired him to look into the matter.

After Batra, an immigrant from India, watched Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated film “Lincoln”, which focuses on the passage of the 13th Amendment, he knew he had to do something.

“At the end of the story, there was an open question about how the ratification process went,” he told ABC News. “When I lived in the south, I found that to be a pretty big open question.”

Batra began its own investigation and subsequently found on the usconstitution.net website that a star was next to the state of Mississippi regarding the ratification of the 13th amendment.

“Mississippi

ratified the change in 1995, but because the state never officially registered

Ratification is not official to the US archivist, ”the statement said

Website read.

Batra sought advice from his colleague Ken Sullivan from the Medical Center at the University of Mississippi, who was ready to help him.

One of

Sullivan first called the National Archives Office

Registers confirming that Mississippi had in fact not yet ratified the law.

The long-time resident of Mississippi then went on a trip

to the State Archives to receive a copy of the invoice.

“The

The final paragraph [of the law] instructs the Mississippi Secretary of State

Inform the national archives of the law on ratification, which is accurate

However, the way in which ratification is to take place had not yet happened

For whatever reason, ‘said Batra.

Sullivan later

Lincoln watched with his family. He was moved here and there to help

Correct the mistake.

Sullivan contacted the

Office of Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, who agreed

submit the necessary documents to the National Archives and make them

Ratification official. On January 30, 2013, Hosemann sent the necessary documents

the office of the Federal Register.

A week later, on February 7, 2013,

Mississippi received a message from the Federal Registry that

confirmed that it had officially ratified the thirteenth amendment.

“Finally we got it right,” said Senator Frazier, who helped draft the law.

Sullivan, Batra, and many others, of course, were pleased that the bug was fixed when looking at Mississippi’s story of slavery.

Mississippi had 33,000 slaves in 1820, and that number increased to about 437,000 after forty years, which, according to a Mississippi Encyclopedia report, gave the state the largest slave population in the country.

While newborns contributed to this astronomical figure, slave trade became a critical part of the Mississippians’ social and economic life, the report said.

“Few southern states received, if at all, so many slaves and exported so many

few, ”wrote historian Charles S. Sydnor.