Did you know that South Korean movie “Friday” was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock?

Parasite may be one of the most unique films to scratch our screens in maybe a decade or more, but director Bong Joon Ho is honest about what inspired him.

Despite the director’s apparent creative genius, Bong is quick to give credit where credit is due elsewhere for his highly successful film, which dominates the awards today and a clear favorite among critics for Best Picture at the Oscars. next month.

Pest is South Korea’s first film to win the Palme d’Or in Cannes, with Bong becoming the first Korean director to receive the award. This triumph is especially significant, as last year’s winner, director Hirokazu Kore-eda, was also Asian.

Easter eggs

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bong talked about how he was influenced by Alfred Hitchcock’s work alongside Parasite. Specifically, it was inspired by the “structure” of Bates’ home in the movie Psycho. (The house is not the motel.)

If studied more closely, there are other subtle hints to Hitchcock throughout the film as well. The presence of voyeurism in the film is definitely intimate, thinking back to Hitchcock’s fascinating window, which retains its modus operandi by incorporating “stairs” into important moments of the plot.

The stairs are evident in Hitchcock’s work, and the respected director was quoted as saying the stairs were “very photogenic”. The numbers seventeen, the shadow of a doubt, and the vertigo are all examples of Hitchcock film staircase stairs.

There is also a specific movie frame in which you can view an Alfred Hitchcock collection at home.

In the Vanity Fair track, Bong also makes sure to give high praise to the Oscar-winning concert directors, whose work is highly admired by Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. The last of the two, Bong has become close friends.

Bong’s personal life

In addition to Hitchcock’s cinematic style, Bong draws from his own experiences when designing the plot for the Parasite as well as the overall aesthetics of the Park family home.

In college days, Bong himself was a teacher for a young boy from a wealthy family. He learned to include small things that surprised him most about the house, such as the private sauna. It was during his time teaching the middle-school child of this luxury family that Bong first coined the seed of his idea of ​​Parasite.

Teaching jobs, Bong realized when starting the script for Parasite, was one of the rare ways that a very poor family could ever cross paths with a wealthy family in Korea.

According to an interview with the Korean magazine Cine21, Bong experienced high levels of stress while filming in an extremely wealthy Korean home. When we returned to a rare, high-tech garbage used as a facade in the film, Bong reminded him to shake his hand clearly, just in response to possession of the thing.

Bong has directed seven films to date, but Parasite was only his second film to consist exclusively of Korean actors, Mother (2009) being the first.

It is no surprise that he has already spoken of an American remake of Parasite, but it is said to be still in its infancy. A CJ Entertainment representative has since tried to set the record straight so there were no “official” conversations at the moment.

Although in the current state of cinema, where anything and everything is reproduced for younger audiences or based on cultural convenience – it can’t be long.