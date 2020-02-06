Did you know that the first American to run a French couture house was black?

We can’t talk about fashion today without mentioning top fashion houses like Versace, Chanel and Gucci.

Very little is known about the first black and first American haute couturier who paved the way for black fashion designers like Virgil Abloh, Olivier Rousteing and even Rihanna’s Fenty.

Jay Jason Jaxon was 24 when he first led America to a French couture house.

Jaxon was born in Queens in 1941 to Ethel Rena-Jackson and Sidney Jackson and lived between New York City and Philadelphia. While studying law at New York University, Jaxon fell in love with fashion when he was measuring a dress for his girlfriend at the time, who allegedly had to change her party dress at the last minute before a Saturday evening.

He soon dropped out of school to continue his newly discovered love costume design. Jaxon’s ambition was to come to Paris and become part of, or even be close to, French couture.

He

found himself in the fashion capital Paris, where he trained with Yves

Saint Laurent and Christian Dior.

At the time, a design house, Jean Louis Scherrer, was on the verge of collapse when Jaxon was appointed chief designer in 1965, making him the first African American to run a French couture house.

He later returned to the United States and designed basic collections for Pierre Cardin, Jay Jaxon for Benson & Partners, Jou-Jou, Jay Jaxon for Muney, John Kloss and Jay Jaxon for The New Pliers.

He was a leading 7th Avenue designer of haute couture in New York City during the height of haute couture in the 1970s.

He

even designed costumes for celebrities like Thelma Houston, Diahann Carroll,

Sammy Davis Jr. and Luther Vandross. He continued to design and work while

like the last part of his career for numerous television productions

“Motown 25”, “Ally McBeal”, “The Division” and

“American Dreams” and his film work contain “Mr. & Mrs..

Smith “.

Today Jaxon is often cut out of fashion history, but as we celebrate the month of black history, Face2face Africa remembers the man who paved and paved the way for today’s American designers and black designers.

Jaxons

Fashion career spanning several decades. He was a personal designer and

Fashion consultant to many celebrities during his lifetime until he died

Complications from prostate cancer in 2016.