Did you miss the 26th Annual SAG Award? Here are the Highlights

Before we get to any of last night’s winners of the 26th Annual SAG Awards, can we talk about the reunification of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt?

Pitt took home an actor for a stellar performance from a male actor in a supporting role to portray Cliff Booth at one time … In Hollywood. His speech was great! Funny to win his debut, Tarantino’s foot fetish and his divorce. As he joked about his divorce, he cut Aniston smiling at him.

A few awards later, Aniston won a female cast in a drama series for her performance as Alex Levy on The Morning Show. He looked shocked to win. This was SAG’s second win, her first for the Ensemble cast at Friends, where Pitt co-starred as a guest on an episode.

Comically, a Twitter user found the time to turn yesterday’s meeting yesterday night into SAG awards in a terrific memory that all friends of friends would appreciate:

She gave a great talk where she talked about getting her SAG card, thanked those who worked on The Morning Show and even sent a voice out to her boyfriend and perennial star Adam Sandler for his good work.

Sandler was released this year after major appearances, including his starring role in Uncut Gems. The SAG Twitter account later posted a tweeted video of Brad Pitt overlooking Aniston’s victory with worship and eyes glued to the screen.

After Aniston’s speech, she left the background where she met Pitt. While there have been many rumors in recent years about Pitt and Aniston, background interaction has made it more likely now than ever. Of course they were immediately photographed and talked, and when Aniston went to leave, Pitt pulled his back to say one last thing.

But that hand grabs it though! This certainly helps keep the dream alive that maybe, someday, we will soon see Brad and Jen returning together for their happiness after two decades in production.

Even if they don’t come back together, let’s celebrate their deserved wins in their respective categories.

Don’t stop reading now just because I’m finished talking about Brad and Jeanne. There are many more moments to emphasize!

Leonardo DiCaprio introduced Robert De Niro with an actor for the Lifetime Achievement. De Niro’s clip package highlighted his fabulous career by Taxi Driver to meet parents with the Irishman. His passionate speech included his enthusiasm for his career moving forward and urged people to vote, stating that he has every right as a citizen to speak where he sees corruption and injustice.

The show also gave a voice out for shows that ended this year. Many of the appearances have been for a long time.

Many good performances ended this year, including The Big Bang Theory, Jane’s The Virgin and Game of Thrones. The Game of Thrones has been nominated in many categories and won many including Peter Dinklage’s win for the Male Actor in a series of dramas.

In-memoriam paid tribute to many of the great actors who died this year, including Luke Perry, Russi Taylor, Arte Johnson, Cameron Boyce, Sue Lyon, Danny Aiello, Valerie Harper, John Witherspoon, Doris Day and Peter Fonda.

Joaquin Phoenix joked about losing roles at DiCaprio and talked about the great actors of all the other candidates and praised them for their great performances. He also talked about how he was on the shoulders of his favorite actor, Heath Ledger, who passed away shortly after the Joker portrayed in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight.”

You can see the full list of winners here. The winners of the night gave ideas for what could happen at the upcoming Oscars.

If you missed the SAG awards you have not completely missed your chance to enjoy the awards season. Make sure you tune in to watch the Oscars on February 9 at 8pm. EST / 5pm PST.