[Diddy & # 39 s Sons elected as judges for the restart of & # 39 Building The Band & # 39 from MTV]

A new update on the standing of the reboot of Generating The Band: Diddy will deliver his son with him to provide as judges in the renewed MTV method.

His sons Christian Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Combs, will join the initial cast member, inventive director and choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson, at the judge’s desk, according to CNN.

A movie of Casting was posted on social networks with the information:

“We are not settling for any individual,” Quincy suggests in the clip. “If you really feel you have what it normally takes to contend in the field these days, all people is familiar with how our pops do it.”

View the clip under.

Auditions for the present will be held in four towns across the nation. These dates and destinations are as follows:

February 28 and 29 – Atlanta

March seven and 8 – Houston

March 13 and 14 – Charlotte

March 21 and 22 – New York