Diddy increases donations for children who fight cancer by sharing the viral campaign video – Up News Info

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Fighting All Monsters, a non-profit organization based in Miami, Florida, has reportedly received more than 300 consultations to, among other things, an hour after the publication of the rapper & # 39; Bad Boy for Life & # 39 ;.

Sean & # 39;P Diddy& # 39; Combs caused an influx of donations to Fighting All Monsters (FAM), a non-profit organization based in Miami, Florida, after sharing a campaign video with its followers on social media.

The initiative came to light when cannabis tycoon Milk Tyson launched a viral campaign to help Diddy in his crusade to help children fight cancer, trying to break a segment of “Ellen DeGeneres show”

In the images, children of the organization with Snoop Dogg, Diddy’s hit “Bad Boy for Life” dancing and asking him to participate.

When rapper Diddy found out the images, he shared the clip on his social media pages and the organization said he saw an increase in the number of questions from people who want to get involved.

According to TMZ, one person donated 100 iPads to the children in the video, while a director of technology giant Apple asked the non-profit organization about ways to help children.

According to reports, the FAM, which supports pediatric cancer patients, has also seen an influx of people requesting volunteering who received more than 300 consultations within one hour of Diddy’s publication.

Apparently, the post of the rapper also inspired someone to donate 2 tickets to the Super Bowl on February 2, which means that two children in the middle will experience the annual NFL champion competition.

