Diddy is excited by this and disappoints when unpacking Beyonce’s Ivy Park Box – Up News Info

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The founder of Bad Boy Entertainment is surprised to discover that none of the items of clothing have been sent by the & # 39; If I were a boy & # 39; of his latest Adidas collaboration is for him.

Those who have received Beyonce Knowles The Ivy Park x Adidas collection must be proud and contain Sean “P Diddy‘To comb. Or that was the case when he mistakenly thought it was the first one Child of Destiny The member sent him the package before he knew the bitter truth.

In a series of videos on Instagram Stories by Roxy Bacardi you can see how the hip-hop mogul unpacks his Ivy Park package enthusiastically with the presence of some of his children and friends. He danced and others screamed when he opened the orange curtain.

However, his emotion was broken when he lifted a pair of trousers against his body and discovered that they were too small for him. “Do you think I can fit in with these things?” He asked the crowded room, which burst out laughing.

He soon realized that Bey was sending clothes for his daughters, D & # 39; Lila, Jessie and Chance instead of him. The 50-year-old rapper could not hide his disappointment when he shouted in disbelief: “All this box and nothing for me?!”

After the videos were uploaded online, people quickly intervened and Diddy’s reaction was hilarious. “Lmfaooooo, why did they wear this? I would have put the orange veil on again and made it,” someone responded.

Another thought that Bey was joking with Diddy with the package: “Bey annoys his friends and I love it.” A third Twitter user joked: “Aunt Bey said this to my nieces. Diddy named her below.” Another comment was: “Call the person in the back and sing & # 39; from left to left & # 39 ;.

Another suggested that one of the Diddy team decided to cheat on him by unpacking it just to know it wasn’t for him, “I scream because someone there knew it wasn’t for him, because they should give IVY PARK the size of the girls, but they left it exaggerated. ”

Beyonce & # 39; s Ivy Park x Adidas is marketed as gender neutral. The celebrities who have received the singer’s collection are included Kim Kardashian, Laverne Cox, Reese Witherspoon, Issa Rae, Quincy brown Y Yara Shahidi.

